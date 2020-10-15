There’s a lot at stake for this Whitby church’s notice about Dracula

We’re shaking our heads at the thought of this poster being necessary, but we’re still quite glad it is.

In case you didn’t know, some of the plot of Bram Stoker‘s ‘Dracula‘ revolves around what happens after his ship washes up at Whitby, seeing the vampire flee to the abbey.

We particularly enjoyed these reactions to Ellie Cumbo’s funny photo.

Someone pointed out that the church may be missing a trick.

It beats bake sales.

Source Ellie Cumbo Image Ellie Cumbo, Screengrab