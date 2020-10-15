There’s a lot at stake for this Whitby church’s notice about Dracula

We’re shaking our heads at the thought of this poster being necessary, but we’re still quite glad it is.

I'm having a few days in Whitby, but am just popping in to share this, which gladdened my humourless heart. pic.twitter.com/spI3lcFYJy — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) October 14, 2020

In case you didn’t know, some of the plot of Bram Stoker‘s ‘Dracula‘ revolves around what happens after his ship washes up at Whitby, seeing the vampire flee to the abbey.

We particularly enjoyed these reactions to Ellie Cumbo’s funny photo.

I mean, Dracula doesn't have a grave because he's the walking dead, so doesn't need one 🤷‍♀‍ — Tansy Kelly Robson (@Artemisapphire) October 14, 2020

Dracula is fiction, but of course the Bible is completely fact-based — John (@john71clarkson) October 14, 2020

You have sploit the legend of 'Dracula' for me. Thanks! — John P Lynch (@jpcookie50) October 14, 2020

Someone pointed out that the church may be missing a trick.

They'd be better off claiming that it's where his coffin of Transylvanian earth ended up – gazillions of goths paying a £ to light a candle… — ThereAndBackAgain (@ThereAndBackAg6) October 14, 2020

It beats bake sales.

