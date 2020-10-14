This tuneful trick involving water-filled bottles, drum sticks and a toy train is brilliantly done

This tuneful trick from Japanese TV involving water-filled bottles, drum sticks and a toy train is so good you’ll watch it more than once.

But it’s never better than that moment, the first time you see it, when you realise exactly what they’re trying to do.

Glorious!

This might be the peak of human existence … https://t.co/pwDC8cz8JW — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) October 14, 2020

Not only do they build massive, efficient, country-wide high speed rail systems, they can build trains that play the classics. https://t.co/lqzKyWNggI — Derek Bauman (@derekbauman) October 14, 2020

It's comforting to see that somewhere humans are doing spectacular things. https://t.co/1Jh4Re9y0a — Nadine van der Velde 🕊(she/her) (@nadinevdVelde) October 14, 2020

get these geniuses on the covid vaccine dilemma, now! https://t.co/8ZvwoRnzIA — LUKE BΞATTY (@luke_beatty) October 14, 2020

Source @FieraIngenieria @RexChapman