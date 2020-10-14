This tuneful trick involving water-filled bottles, drum sticks and a toy train is brilliantly done

This tuneful trick from Japanese TV involving water-filled bottles, drum sticks and a toy train is so good you’ll watch it more than once.

But it’s never better than that moment, the first time you see it, when you realise exactly what they’re trying to do.

Glorious!

