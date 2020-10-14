This ‘Dear Dolly’ response to a woman in lockdown went viral because people loved it so much

To the Sunday Times Style magazine, where Dolly Alderton answers readers’ dilemmas about ‘love, live and friendship’.

And this particular answer went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s such good advice and it’s so well written. You’ll have to zoom in to appreciate it but it really is worth reading in full.

‘The best answer I’ve ever read,’ said author @sheilaoflanagan who posted it on Twitter.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

And you can follow @dollyalderton on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Tom Hollander’s brilliant ‘A Life in the Day’ might be the best one ever

Source Twitter @sheilaoflanagan