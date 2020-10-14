This ‘Dear Dolly’ response to a woman in lockdown went viral because people loved it so much

To the Sunday Times Style magazine, where Dolly Alderton answers readers’ dilemmas about ‘love, live and friendship’.

And this particular answer went wildly viral on Twitter because it’s such good advice and it’s so well written. You’ll have to zoom in to appreciate it but it really is worth reading in full.

‘The best answer I’ve ever read,’ said author @sheilaoflanagan who posted it on Twitter.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

“Imagine you are your own child and care for yourself accordingly.” What a lovely piece of advice! — Susan Tomes (@susantomespiano) October 13, 2020

I couldn’t agree with you more …. kindness is everything and most importantly to ourselves ❤️ — rachel leamy (@rachelleamy) October 13, 2020

This is absolutely beautifully written & heartbreakingly wise. I had ED including bulimia for years, the only way I got over it was by not punishing myself for enjoying food & giving my brain quiet so I could listen to what it wanted me to eat. Your message should be taught x — the moog (@glowypanda) October 13, 2020

As someone who has put on more than my fair share of weight in the last few months, this made me tear up a bit. Thank you @dollyalderton 💓💓 — Emma (Hanson) White (@emmahansonwhite) October 13, 2020

I could not agree more. I want a laminated copy of this on every fridge in the UK. — Sarah 👻Aged 49.11🎃 (@ladybdashwood) October 13, 2020

This is actually the most incredible thing I think I’ve read. What compassion and empathy. And so true it made me go… Yeah!!! — Beth Spivey (@6392Beth) October 13, 2020

And you can follow @dollyalderton on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Tom Hollander’s brilliant ‘A Life in the Day’ might be the best one ever

Source Twitter @sheilaoflanagan