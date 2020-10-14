Nadine Dorries said there’s no such thing as herd immunity – only 7 responses you need

Here’s Tory MP (and health minister) Nadine Dorries giving her considered verdict on coronavirus and the possible impact (or otherwise) of herd immunity.

She was responding to a question from Arron Banks, flagging up Covid cases and deaths in Sweden.

And here’s what Dorries had to say.

If herd immunity existed, measles and chicken pox would have been wiped out years ago. There is no such thing as herd immunity. https://t.co/THC1DC1mJa — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧#StayAlert (@NadineDorries) October 13, 2020

Just to recap … ‘There is no such thing as herd immunity.’

And these are the only 7 responses you need.

She is LITERALLY a health minister https://t.co/NcPxHROpyX — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 14, 2020

The most moronic utterance this week – and there's been stiff competition: https://t.co/JWw1I9n6I5 — Ivor Cummins (@FatEmperor) October 13, 2020

If anyone wonders what has gone wrong in the UK, a good starting point would be scientific illiteracy in government. https://t.co/1qNGEu3fql — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) October 14, 2020

So 100% of us get flu every year. Science. https://t.co/MDeZQQh0sT — Alistair Haimes (@AlistairHaimes) October 13, 2020

this would be an excellent point if – and it's a tiny detail – there weren't new, small humans with no immunity being produced constantly https://t.co/gKKXVEs1kc — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) October 14, 2020

For the sake of our nation, I really hope the Minister’s account has been hacked because who ever tweeted that has absolutely no idea what they are talking about. https://t.co/DL0LiIPvZ5 — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) October 14, 2020

The Health Minister of State doesn't know what herd immunity means. I guess I should be surprised 🙄 Herd immunity does not mean eradication. Herd immunity means equilibrium. This is the basic scientific illiteracy that we are dealing with. https://t.co/Ceea5NVaLB — Steve Brown (@stevebrown2856) October 13, 2020

To conclude …

Ladies and gentlemen, the U.K.’s Minister for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety. https://t.co/s0QbBcNL7S — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) October 14, 2020

