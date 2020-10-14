Michael Spicer’s take on retraining for cyber may be the funniest yet

There have been more reactions than we can keep up with to the government’s ill-thought-out call for people to retrain in the cyber sector, using an image of a ballerina named Fatima.

However, this one from Michael Spicer truly conveys the likely level of understanding from the government of their own ad.

retrain for cyber pic.twitter.com/fUa9GCLcCs — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 12, 2020

After all, why would they have more of a clue about recruitment campaigns than they appear to have about coronavirus or Brexit?

Here are a few reactions we liked.

I sometimes wonder if I should do more cyber. https://t.co/UoBBp8OI0P — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) October 13, 2020

I would love to be a Cyber…. wait….. AM I A CYBER ALREADY?? https://t.co/KptAJyD2I7 — Colin Smith (@DebugEdu) October 12, 2020

If you are, however, thinking of taking up cybering – here’s the place to go for advice.

Hi! I was once just a Gibbons. Then I became Cybergibbons! Ask me anything. https://t.co/4rWjv46cRE — Cybergibbons (@cybergibbons) October 12, 2020

It could be fun.

via Gfycat

