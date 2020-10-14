Michael Spicer’s take on retraining for cyber may be the funniest yet

There have been more reactions than we can keep up with to the government’s ill-thought-out call for people to retrain in the cyber sector, using an image of a ballerina named Fatima.

However, this one from Michael Spicer truly conveys the likely level of understanding from the government of their own ad.

After all, why would they have more of a clue about recruitment campaigns than they appear to have about coronavirus or Brexit?

Here are a few reactions we liked.

If you are, however, thinking of taking up cybering – here’s the place to go for advice.

It could be fun.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Michael Spicer’s “How to argue with a conspiracy theorist” is going to be very useful

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab