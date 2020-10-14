Michael Spicer’s take on retraining for cyber may be the funniest yet
There have been more reactions than we can keep up with to the government’s ill-thought-out call for people to retrain in the cyber sector, using an image of a ballerina named Fatima.
However, this one from Michael Spicer truly conveys the likely level of understanding from the government of their own ad.
retrain for cyber pic.twitter.com/fUa9GCLcCs
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 12, 2020
After all, why would they have more of a clue about recruitment campaigns than they appear to have about coronavirus or Brexit?
Here are a few reactions we liked.
I sometimes wonder if I should do more cyber. https://t.co/UoBBp8OI0P
— Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) October 13, 2020
lololololol "…it's cybering" 😅 https://t.co/HIr5G7TaIK
— Darren Ewing (@sadknob) October 12, 2020
I would love to be a Cyber…. wait….. AM I A CYBER ALREADY?? https://t.co/KptAJyD2I7
— Colin Smith (@DebugEdu) October 12, 2020
If you are, however, thinking of taking up cybering – here’s the place to go for advice.
Hi!
I was once just a Gibbons.
Then I became Cybergibbons!
Ask me anything. https://t.co/4rWjv46cRE
— Cybergibbons (@cybergibbons) October 12, 2020
It could be fun.
READ MORE
Michael Spicer’s “How to argue with a conspiracy theorist” is going to be very useful
Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab