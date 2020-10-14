Keir Starmer wants a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown – 11 strong reactions

Just a day after Chris Whitty revealed the minutes of a SAGE meeting showing that the Science Advisory Group for Emergencies had asked the government to implement a short ‘circuit-break’ lockdown, Keir Starmer asked them to do the same.

You can watch the short speech here, if you feel inclined, but this is how he tweeted about it.

We are at a decisive moment in the fight against the coronavirus. That’s why I'm calling for a circuit break in England – to protect the NHS, fix testing and get control of the virus. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2020

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg shared the words of an unnamed “government source”.

“Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist playing political games in the middle of a global pandemic.“

Matt Chorley, among others, wasn’t impressed by that.

Senior government source responds to Starmer:

'Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist." Senior source close to the pot: "The kettle is black" — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 13, 2020

Boris Johnson‘s nickname for Keir Starmer, ‘Captain Hindsight’ trended on Twitter, as the Labour leader was criticised for the stance, but many had a different rank to award.

If Keir Starmer is "Captain Hindsight".

This must be "Major Oversight". pic.twitter.com/7JU6vOkN6K — Harry Bush (@bushmeister22) October 13, 2020

Here’s how much of Twitter responded to the development.

People accusing @Keir_Starmer of 'playing politics' with his call for a circuit break lockdown don't seem to understand that he's the one endorsing the SAGE advice and it's Boris 'I follow the science' Johnson who's playing politics & ignoring it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2020

I do know my measures are not enough.

I do know a circuit breaker is needed.

But now that Keir Starmer has called for one, that is the one thing I will never ever do.#circuitbreaker pic.twitter.com/eovy6xPiLy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 13, 2020

If Starmer is to be called Captain Hindsight, Johnson must be Major Cockup surely?#BorisHasFailedTheNation #LiarJohnson — Nat Sommers 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 ‘Do-Gooder’ (@Weeblebum) October 13, 2020

The Leader of the Opposition thinks the government should follow the advice of the government's scientific advisers. The government disagrees.

(It's worth reading that twice.) — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 13, 2020

One thing we learned from the first wave of #COVID19 was that a proper lockdown will quickly reduce the infection rate, hospitalisations and deaths.

So we won't be doing that again.#circuitbreaker — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 13, 2020

