Keir Starmer wants a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown – 11 strong reactions
Just a day after Chris Whitty revealed the minutes of a SAGE meeting showing that the Science Advisory Group for Emergencies had asked the government to implement a short ‘circuit-break’ lockdown, Keir Starmer asked them to do the same.
You can watch the short speech here, if you feel inclined, but this is how he tweeted about it.
We are at a decisive moment in the fight against the coronavirus.
That’s why I'm calling for a circuit break in England – to protect the NHS, fix testing and get control of the virus.
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2020
The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg shared the words of an unnamed “government source”.
“Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist playing political games in the middle of a global pandemic.“
Matt Chorley, among others, wasn’t impressed by that.
Senior government source responds to Starmer:
'Keir Starmer is a shameless opportunist."
Senior source close to the pot: "The kettle is black"
— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 13, 2020
Boris Johnson‘s nickname for Keir Starmer, ‘Captain Hindsight’ trended on Twitter, as the Labour leader was criticised for the stance, but many had a different rank to award.
If Keir Starmer is "Captain Hindsight".
This must be "Major Oversight". pic.twitter.com/7JU6vOkN6K
— Harry Bush (@bushmeister22) October 13, 2020
Here’s how much of Twitter responded to the development.
1.
People accusing @Keir_Starmer of 'playing politics' with his call for a circuit break lockdown don't seem to understand that he's the one endorsing the SAGE advice and it's Boris 'I follow the science' Johnson who's playing politics & ignoring it.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2020
2.
I do know my measures are not enough.
I do know a circuit breaker is needed.
But now that Keir Starmer has called for one, that is the one thing I will never ever do.#circuitbreaker pic.twitter.com/eovy6xPiLy
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 13, 2020
3.
If Starmer is to be called Captain Hindsight, Johnson must be Major Cockup surely?#BorisHasFailedTheNation #LiarJohnson
— Nat Sommers 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 ‘Do-Gooder’ (@Weeblebum) October 13, 2020
4.
The Leader of the Opposition thinks the government should follow the advice of the government's scientific advisers. The government disagrees.
(It's worth reading that twice.)
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 13, 2020
5.
One thing we learned from the first wave of #COVID19 was that a proper lockdown will quickly reduce the infection rate, hospitalisations and deaths.
So we won't be doing that again.#circuitbreaker
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 13, 2020
6.
Sterling efforts to get 'Captain Hindsight' trending from the friends of #CaptainGobShite pic.twitter.com/FpEUZ0teOB
— Mr Eton Oldboys MP (@EtonOldBoys) October 13, 2020