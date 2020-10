If you really must do one of those gender reveal things, then surely this is how it’s done.

‘That man bought a diaper for this.’ unweildyshiba

‘Can one even buy a single diaper? He probably had to buy a whole box of Depends.’ kennytucson

‘Perhaps he Rents the diaper with an option to buy later? To actually purchase in these uncertain times could be foolish.’ anonymouse0789

‘You assume he didn’t already have one.’ GiveToOedipus