Dominic Cummings’ council tax bill has been written off and people are furious – the only 5 reactions you need

Benjamin Franklin famously said “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.“, but for Dominic Cummings, it seems that should just be ‘death’, and he may yet find a way around that.

The taxes in question relate to two buildings on the sprawling property owned by the Cummings family in Durham, to where the SpAd fled with his family after they developed coronavirus during lockdown.

All in it together pic.twitter.com/ZpubTB2yqH — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) October 13, 2020

According to the New European, the properties were built without planning permission and against local regulations, but the family will neither receive a penalty for the breach nor have to pay backdated council tax, an estimated £30,000 to £50,000.

So Dominic Cummings has his council tax bill written off. Tell me of any other person in the U.K. who isn’t part of the government who would ever get their council tax written off!?!?!?! It doesn’t happen. — Zoë (@zosteb) October 13, 2020

As you can imagine, the news hasn’t gone down well. These five tweets say it all.

1.

In today’s episode of One Rule For Us, One Rule For Them: pic.twitter.com/QHRK4feMmj — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 14, 2020

2.

What a country pic.twitter.com/MJjqI4H4Mp — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 13, 2020

3.

Deferred immunity pic.twitter.com/yw7ZVMi1IJ — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 13, 2020

4.

It's OK, Dominic Cummings assures me that council tax doesn't apply to properties that you build without planning permission and only use illegally during a lockdown.#oneruleforthem pic.twitter.com/gdrGxM2DBH — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 13, 2020

5.

I'm thinking of changing my name by deed poll to 'Dominic Cummings' so I can get my council tax 'written off'. Let's all do it. — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) October 13, 2020

Don’t worry, though – it’s all perfectly above board.

BREAKING NEWS: “Senior government source” says “It’s absolutely right that Dominic Cummings doesn’t pay any council tax, he’s so handsome that he’s entitled to a handsome exemption bonus” Absolutely no clue on who the hell this source might be yet. More when we have it. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) October 13, 2020

READ MORE

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star’

Source New European Image Screengrab