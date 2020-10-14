Dominic Cummings’ council tax bill has been written off and people are furious – the only 5 reactions you need

Benjamin Franklin famously said “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.“, but for Dominic Cummings, it seems that should just be ‘death’, and he may yet find a way around that.

The taxes in question relate to two buildings on the sprawling property owned by the Cummings family in Durham, to where the SpAd fled with his family after they developed coronavirus during lockdown.

According to the New European, the properties were built without planning permission and against local regulations, but the family will neither receive a penalty for the breach nor have to pay backdated council tax, an estimated £30,000 to £50,000.

As you can imagine, the news hasn’t gone down well. These five tweets say it all.

Don’t worry, though – it’s all perfectly above board.

Source New European Image Screengrab