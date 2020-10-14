This anthem for people who have forgotten ‘How to Socialise’ is a relatable banger

As Keir Starmer puts pressure on the government for a circuit-breaker, let’s not forget that some people haven’t left the last lockdown, and others barely venture out, working from home and ordering groceries.

The very talented Archie Henderson, who goes by the name of Jazz Emu has written and performed this future classic, explaining what it’s like once you have to socially interact again.

That’s not even a sentence.

We’re cringing with you not at you, Jazz Emu.

Twitter related hard.

One person had an actual anecdote of failure to socialise correctly.

Of course – not everybody needed a pandemic for this level of awkwardness.

READ MORE

“Why the Hell Did Lockdown Have to End?” is the most relatable song you’ll hear today

Source Jazz Emu Image Screengrab