This anthem for people who have forgotten ‘How to Socialise’ is a relatable banger

As Keir Starmer puts pressure on the government for a circuit-breaker, let’s not forget that some people haven’t left the last lockdown, and others barely venture out, working from home and ordering groceries.

The very talented Archie Henderson, who goes by the name of Jazz Emu has written and performed this future classic, explaining what it’s like once you have to socially interact again.

“That’s not even a sentence.”

We’re cringing with you not at you, Jazz Emu.

Twitter related hard.

I feel this in my gut. https://t.co/dICbG0KLoc — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 14, 2020

One person had an actual anecdote of failure to socialise correctly.

The first time I bought brekkie from mcdonalds in 4 months I forgot there were different types of coffee. Me and the employee both stood there awkward and confused in a stalemate, for what felt like minutes, after I asked for "a normal coffee". — redesign your logo (@Captain_Otter) October 13, 2020

Of course – not everybody needed a pandemic for this level of awkwardness.

To be fair I was already bordering on this pre-lockdown 🤣 (h/t @terrycafolla ) https://t.co/TOtJn3dZcs — Vittoria Cafolla (@VittoriaCafolla) October 12, 2020

Source Jazz Emu Image Screengrab