Absolute hero of the week
We’re grateful to the great @jamieeast for sharing this extraordinary tale over on Twitter.
It went viral because, well, have a read for yourself. “Hero,” said @jamieeast.
Absolute hero and inspiration to us all.
I might go blind about 10ish just to avoid a zoom meeting. https://t.co/7A44DJypBC
— Paul (@bingowings14) October 14, 2020
Solid plan. Might just take off my glasses instead. https://t.co/9DVng9mdJU
— Sue Burnett (@suzyburn) October 14, 2020
The billions of times I’ve seen ‘small talk’ approaching and wanting a way out … https://t.co/nqXpD0BD4B
— David Maguire(DPhil) (@Dee0871) October 14, 2020
My utmost respect and admiration ma'am https://t.co/WXyVaGxklX
— Saahil D (@BhagArjunBhag) October 14, 2020
Source @jamieeast