This 2018 clip of Michael Gove guaranteeing food import standards hasn’t aged well

After some to-ing and fro-ing, parliament has rejected attempts to ensure future food imports maintain current UK food and welfare standards.

Farming standards activists, Save British Farming, shared this video of Michael Gove talking on BBC’s Countryfile, back in 2018.

It hasn’t aged well.

There’s no point in having high environmental and high animal welfare standards if you then allow them to be undercut from outside.

Well, this is awkward.

Emily Thornberry twisted the knife.

We can’t really argue with these takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

However, for all those saying Gove was caught out in hypocrisy or a lie, it’s actually worse than that.

READ MORE

Michael Gove’s maskless Pret visit caused a government u-turn – 11 funniest reactions

Source Countryfile Image Screengrab