Tiers, masks and conspiracy theories – 12 funny takes on the pandemic

If you’re trying to get your head around the new three-tier coronavirus regulation system, console yourself with the fact that you’ll probably understand it before Boris Johnson does.

Wait …that’s not really consolation is it?

Well, these funny tweets are certainly a good thing, and you might pick up an interesting fact or two.

1.

I think Covid was created in a lab by flat-Earthers who needed something new to disbelieve. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) October 8, 2020

2.

People who wear their mask but have their nose uncovered are like your grandma who just holds the seatbelt over her without clicking it in. — Greg One Leg (@Greg_1_Leg) October 10, 2020

3.

BREAKING: Believing a face mask is a telephone revealed as latest Covid symptom. pic.twitter.com/RO4stCxpoG — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) October 11, 2020

4.

ME: hey buddy you should wear a mask CLARK KENT: but the glasses have been working fine — Swim Jeans👖 (@ShortSleeveSuit) October 4, 2020

5.

Trump saying he may have helped find a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/vGXLU6Dr0D — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 11, 2020

6.

“Just a reminder that when I was quarantined because of the plague, I wrote King Lear” https://t.co/9wOCgCZgwD — . (@twlldun) October 11, 2020

7.

Here are the strict scientific criteria that will determine which areas are to be locked down:

-being in The North

-being run by a Labour council

-not being in the constituency of a Cabinet Minister#COVID__19 #lockdown — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 11, 2020

8.

just seen someone refer to the pandemic as the panny d and it’s ruined my fucking week before it’s even hit 12 on monday — luce 🦇 $7 OF (@babyscrambles) October 12, 2020

9.

Throw some Maltesers in the air Take an aerial shot of Prince Charles For the love of god avoid the opposite sex pic.twitter.com/NEqag3k4LK — Emma (@emmajd81) October 12, 2020

10.

RIP The Bud Knight, dead at 39 after getting Covid from drinking a Coors Light. pic.twitter.com/2kGUrRTMV4 — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) October 12, 2020

11.

all towns or cities automatically go into Tier 5 level alert if Stanley Johnson arrives — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 12, 2020

12.

I bet the government's new 3 tier lockdown system will be so complicated that it won't even contain tiers at all, or relate to lockdown. It'll probably just be a photograph of a barn owl. — cluedont (@cluedont) October 12, 2020

Image @younis67 on Unsplash