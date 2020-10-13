This sheep discovered how to use a trampoline and it’s just what we needed today

Sheep discovers how to use a trampoline. Enjoys it. What more do you want?

‘It made the sheep happy to jump, it made the kid happy to see the sheep happy, it made me happy to see that kid is happy, now that is a positive chain reaction!’ FAMEDRAINDROP3

‘Every time I see an in-ground trampoline I just think of the spider-centipede hellscape living underneath. Imagine if you fell through.’ albinoeinstein

‘Thank you. I DID need a new nightmare tonight.’ Maramalolz