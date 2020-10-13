This jogger being stalked by a cougar – for 6 minutes! – is a terrifying watch
Very possibly you’ll see a more terrifying thing this week, but we doubt it, a video of a jogger who was stalked by a cougar. For SIX MINUTES.
Sound up!
Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah:
This guy went on his run and a cougar stalked him for more than 6-minutes.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Anyway. That's how I ended up buying a treadmill
amazing! The cat wasn't really stalking though. If it had WANTED to kill him, it could have. No human can run faster than a cougar. The cat was escorting him out of her territory
For context…the whole video shows him close to the cougars young ones first before this part happens.
That makes sense. The cat seemed to be trying to scare him off rather than trying to hunt him.
All those rocks on the ground and nothing. I didn’t watch the whole video that🤣
The second he bent down to pick up a rock that cougar would have been all over him,,his height was the only thing preventing an attack.
The cougar didn’t like that the runner was wearing Pumas….
Boom. And, as you might expect, there were lots of responses like this.
LOCAL COUGARS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO HOOK UP TODAY
To conclude …
You can see the full video on YouTube here.
And just in case you find yourself in a similar situation (could happen).
*yawn* I've been stalked by cougars before. If you know about where you are, and wildlife, it's kinda spooky but also pretty easily fixed:
1. DON'T RUN. Get to a clear space.
2. FACE the animal.
3. Arms up, hands out; get bigger.
4. Start yelling or (my fave) singing loudly.
