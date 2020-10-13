This jogger being stalked by a cougar – for 6 minutes! – is a terrifying watch

Very possibly you’ll see a more terrifying thing this week, but we doubt it, a video of a jogger who was stalked by a cougar. For SIX MINUTES.

Sound up!

Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah: This guy went on his run and a cougar stalked him for more than 6-minutes. Omg…pic.twitter.com/FT7AfG2EC4 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 12, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Anyway. That's how I ended up buying a treadmill — Dirty (@dirtysavage75) October 12, 2020

amazing! The cat wasn't really stalking though. If it had WANTED to kill him, it could have. No human can run faster than a cougar. The cat was escorting him out of her territory — VOTE –BECAUSE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT (@MeAndMyDogToo) October 12, 2020

For context…the whole video shows him close to the cougars young ones first before this part happens. — SunnyDiegoJon#GoJagsIThink#ATLBeatLA. (@Gpo1722) October 12, 2020

That makes sense. The cat seemed to be trying to scare him off rather than trying to hunt him. — Boudicca Mic ❄️💙🌊 (@twistedmic24) October 12, 2020

All those rocks on the ground and nothing. I didn’t watch the whole video that🤣 — Damien Gaddis (@pankalank) October 12, 2020

The second he bent down to pick up a rock that cougar would have been all over him,,his height was the only thing preventing an attack. — Turkywalk (@turkywalk) October 12, 2020

The cougar didn’t like that the runner was wearing Pumas…. — John R. Nave (@JRNave) October 12, 2020

Boom. And, as you might expect, there were lots of responses like this.

LOCAL COUGARS IN YOUR AREA WANT TO HOOK UP TODAY — Hondo & the Chief (@Hondo_n_Chief) October 12, 2020

To conclude …

You can see the full video on YouTube here.

And just in case you find yourself in a similar situation (could happen).

*yawn* I've been stalked by cougars before. If you know about where you are, and wildlife, it's kinda spooky but also pretty easily fixed: 1. DON'T RUN. Get to a clear space.

2. FACE the animal.

3. Arms up, hands out; get bigger.

4. Start yelling or (my fave) singing loudly. — Baby can you dig your man? (@misosusanowa) October 12, 2020

Source @kslnewsradio @RexChapman