This CNN anchor trying not to laugh at Donald Trump’s ‘Macho Man’ soundtrack is a lovely watch
Spare a thought for CNN’s Anderson Cooper who found his professionalism tested to the limit by the music chosen for Donald Trump’s Florida rally.
It’s a lovely watch.
Anderson Cooper is trying very hard to keep a straight face while “Macho Man” is blasting in the background – almost drowning out Gary Tuchman. #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpRally #TrumpRallySanford #COVID19 #COVIDIOT #machoman #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #andersoncooper #ac360 pic.twitter.com/BVOGgjBOK7
— AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) October 13, 2020
Macho, macho man!
Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR
— Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020
@DyMdillon I am laughing just watching Anderson trying not to laugh
— Elise (@Beachlife44) October 13, 2020
Watch as Anderson Cooper stares off into the middle distance upon realizing that Trump is using gay anthem “YMCA” to amp up his radically homophobic base at a mask free rally after testing positive for COVID-19 less than 2 weeks ago. Enjoy Macho Man! pic.twitter.com/F0XY3GhWbV
— Mix Andrist (She/Her/Sir) (@MixAndrist) October 13, 2020
I don’t remember one thing Gary said. I was 😂😂😂watching Anderson.
— Desertbloom (@notrumpvegas) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper fully having an out of body experience at this point pic.twitter.com/xZBLmvhseg
— Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) October 13, 2020
@andersoncooper is a national treasure.
— Laura Shepard (@LM_Shepard) October 13, 2020
Anderson Cooper dissociating is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/n1lbf2bRl5
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 13, 2020
Source Twitter @CamJunior1972