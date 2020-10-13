This CNN anchor trying not to laugh at Donald Trump’s ‘Macho Man’ soundtrack is a lovely watch

Spare a thought for CNN’s Anderson Cooper who found his professionalism tested to the limit by the music chosen for Donald Trump’s Florida rally.

It’s a lovely watch.

Macho, macho man!

Source Twitter @CamJunior1972