This CNN anchor trying not to laugh at Donald Trump’s ‘Macho Man’ soundtrack is a lovely watch

Spare a thought for CNN’s Anderson Cooper who found his professionalism tested to the limit by the music chosen for Donald Trump’s Florida rally.

It’s a lovely watch.

Macho, macho man!

Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR — Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020

@DyMdillon I am laughing just watching Anderson trying not to laugh — Elise (@Beachlife44) October 13, 2020

Watch as Anderson Cooper stares off into the middle distance upon realizing that Trump is using gay anthem “YMCA” to amp up his radically homophobic base at a mask free rally after testing positive for COVID-19 less than 2 weeks ago. Enjoy Macho Man! pic.twitter.com/F0XY3GhWbV — Mix Andrist (She/Her/Sir) (@MixAndrist) October 13, 2020

I don’t remember one thing Gary said. I was 😂😂😂watching Anderson. — Desertbloom (@notrumpvegas) October 13, 2020

Anderson Cooper fully having an out of body experience at this point pic.twitter.com/xZBLmvhseg — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) October 13, 2020

@andersoncooper is a national treasure. — Laura Shepard (@LM_Shepard) October 13, 2020

Anderson Cooper dissociating is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/n1lbf2bRl5 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 13, 2020

READ MORE

Rylan Clark-Neal had the best response to Donald Trump dancing to YMCA

Source Twitter @CamJunior1972