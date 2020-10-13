The BBC sign language guy looks like he’s had enough of Boris Johnson and it’s perfect

Boris Johnson was addressing the nation again last night, but it’s not him we’re here for. It’s the BBC sign language interpreter who, just for a moment, surely spoke for the nation (well, a large part of it …)

Nailed it.

Not the first time a BBC sign language interpreter has summed up the news so beautifully. Remember this?

Source Twitter @HansonBenj