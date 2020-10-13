The BBC sign language guy looks like he’s had enough of Boris Johnson and it’s perfect

Boris Johnson was addressing the nation again last night, but it’s not him we’re here for. It’s the BBC sign language interpreter who, just for a moment, surely spoke for the nation (well, a large part of it …)

Nailed it.

Turns out I know sign language pic.twitter.com/h0qjDUaIbW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 13, 2020

The sign language chap confirming what we all already thought!😜pic.twitter.com/RiGrQSE7zt — DrewLawrenceAntiques (@DrewLawDesign) October 13, 2020

Even the sign language guy has had enough of the cuntpic.twitter.com/F4cEm502Jo — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 12, 2020

Not the first time a BBC sign language interpreter has summed up the news so beautifully. Remember this?

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/bA66SYMXqN — (h)ell potter 👻 (@Pottell) November 15, 2018

Source Twitter @HansonBenj