Rishi Sunak’s little “Thanks, PM” at the briefing was a cringeworthy delight – the 11 funniest reactions
Monday saw the introduction of a three-tier system of restrictions to be imposed on areas in varying degrees of coronavirus infection.
Although the news had largely reached the public by the evening, Boris Johnson held a briefing at Downing Street, flanked by Chris Whitty and Rishi Sunak.
He outlined the system and took questions from journalists, but it was Johnson’s handover to the Chancellor for an update on financial support that got Twitter buzzing.
“Thanks PM” pic.twitter.com/Zi2tQl09tz
— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 12, 2020
Your ears don’t deceive you – that was “Thanks, PM.”
Twitter saw an open goal – and took its shot. Shots.
1.
"Thanks PM"
Holy arse-kissers, Rishi Sunak is going full Boy Wonder. #covidbriefing #coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/rmuLhTsurH
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 12, 2020
2.
Say “thanks PM” again. I dare you. pic.twitter.com/BtOerQJxyR
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 12, 2020
3.
“I’ll now hand over to Rishi Sunak.”
“Thanks PM!” pic.twitter.com/yoLIqNTuHN
— Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) October 12, 2020
4.
“Thanks PM” pic.twitter.com/tK9eRxBzuN
— Dave Jones 🏴🏳️🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) October 12, 2020
5.
Thanks PM. pic.twitter.com/ORtLBHk5pq
— damo_war (@damo_war) October 12, 2020
6.
Thanks PM #DailyBriefing pic.twitter.com/dEycXPX0zD
— Sarah (@vine_marie) October 12, 2020
7.
“Thanks PM,” is precisely the kind of obsequious arse-licking Dominic Cummings had in mind when he appointed Rishi Sunak to replace the guy who wouldn’t let him sack his spads.
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 12, 2020
8.
Rishi Sunak after saying "thanks PM!" every time Boris throws a question on the pandemic economy his way. #coronavirusuk #lockdown pic.twitter.com/GYZrFJHm9N
— commenter (@glove_island) October 12, 2020
9.
Twitter every time Rishi Sunak says "Thanks PM": pic.twitter.com/oKNwGRiLgV
— Conor Gray (@ConortheGray) October 12, 2020
10.
"Thanks PM"
"That's ok Chancy…let's go" pic.twitter.com/QY4JMUqFqF
— Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) October 12, 2020
11.
That sound you just heard? That was a whole nation throwing up simultaneously as Rishi Sunak said "Thanks PM"
— Rich Cooper (@richcooper) October 12, 2020
And if the moment really reminded you of something and you couldn’t quite put your finger on it – there’s a good chance it was this.
“Thanks PM” was very “Thanks Phil” pic.twitter.com/N7jYJilkyX
— James Robinson ❎ (@JamesRobinson) October 12, 2020
