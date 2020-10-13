Rishi Sunak’s little “Thanks, PM” at the briefing was a cringeworthy delight – the 11 funniest reactions

Monday saw the introduction of a three-tier system of restrictions to be imposed on areas in varying degrees of coronavirus infection.

Although the news had largely reached the public by the evening, Boris Johnson held a briefing at Downing Street, flanked by Chris Whitty and Rishi Sunak.

He outlined the system and took questions from journalists, but it was Johnson’s handover to the Chancellor for an update on financial support that got Twitter buzzing.

Your ears don’t deceive you – that was “Thanks, PM.”

from What GIFs via Gfycat

Twitter saw an open goal – and took its shot. Shots.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And if the moment really reminded you of something and you couldn’t quite put your finger on it – there’s a good chance it was this.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

This National Lottery Policy Draw savagely parodies the government’s Covid-19 rules

Source Matt Chorley Image Screengrab