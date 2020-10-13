This music video guide to how libraries work is magnificent (and catchy as hell)

This university library made a video guide to how libraries work. But Duke University in North Carolina didn’t just make any video, they made this video.

And it’s simply magnificent.

‘A librarian at my university just released a song to explain the new Library Takeout system, and it goes way harder than it has any right to,’ said HardBoiled800 who shared it over on Reddit.

‘Went looking for the bibliotheca, ended up at the discotheque.’ Ritehandwingman ‘When your night-time DJ gig fades into your day job….this is amazing.’ t-muns ‘Me in a year from now: Why on earth am I subscribed to DukeUnivLibraries’ YT channel?’ jamkey ‘Me, randomly, for rest of 2020: “Li-brary take-out!” viveleroi ‘Hell yeah! It’s on Spotify, just search up “Library Takeout”!’ IReallyCannotDraw

And it really is.

We can’t stop watching it. Informative, entertaining, and catchy as hell. Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does.

Source YouTube DukeUnivLibraries H/T Reddit u/HardBoiled800