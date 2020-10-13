The ‘how it started’ meme has taken the internet by storm – our 19 favourite examples

Over on Twitter, people have been getting involved with a meme that shows how something started versus how it’s going now.

Like this inspirational achievement:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/ciVb924eQR — Tanko 🇨🇲🇬🇭 (@desmondtanko) October 11, 2020

Or this stark chart.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1tvTMXQs87 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Most people, however, have been taking a more tongue-in-cheek approach. These are the best we spotted.

1.

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/9G16eekG0s — lala (@tenleest) October 11, 2020

2.

How it How it’s

started going pic.twitter.com/ckW1dg9iAj — Simon Cox *isolate but organise* (@SimonFRCox) October 12, 2020

3.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/Vf3g3LkdE3 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 11, 2020

4.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/mFcAGhp7Yb — Hassam Munir (@HassamM_) October 5, 2020

5.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/dXSNKoYqWh — Peter Manseau (@plmanseau) October 11, 2020

6.

How it started vs HOW ITS GOING pic.twitter.com/soenIFghcO — △ (@MahmudMay12) October 5, 2020

7.

How it started… How it’s going pic.twitter.com/uuaEwmK9Cz — Rafael Flaks 🎃 (@Raff_1312) October 12, 2020

8.

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/vuFtpWyrii — Jonny – sensible BOOOOOman👻 (@sensiblehuman96) October 12, 2020

9.

How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/UFDjLCkxQs — STEMLORD, Cancel Culture’s Most Feared Nanotechie (@upulie) October 13, 2020

10.