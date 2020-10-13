The ‘how it started’ meme has taken the internet by storm – our 19 favourite examples

Over on Twitter, people have been getting involved with a meme that shows how something started versus how it’s going now.

Like this inspirational achievement:

Or this stark chart.

Most people, however, have been taking a more tongue-in-cheek approach. These are the best we spotted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2