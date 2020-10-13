The ‘how it started’ meme has taken the internet by storm – our 19 favourite examples
Over on Twitter, people have been getting involved with a meme that shows how something started versus how it’s going now.
Like this inspirational achievement:
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/ciVb924eQR
— Tanko 🇨🇲🇬🇭 (@desmondtanko) October 11, 2020
Or this stark chart.
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1tvTMXQs87
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020
Most people, however, have been taking a more tongue-in-cheek approach. These are the best we spotted.
1.
how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/9G16eekG0s
— lala (@tenleest) October 11, 2020
2.
How it How it’s
started going pic.twitter.com/ckW1dg9iAj
— Simon Cox *isolate but organise* (@SimonFRCox) October 12, 2020
3.
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/Vf3g3LkdE3
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 11, 2020
4.
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/mFcAGhp7Yb
— Hassam Munir (@HassamM_) October 5, 2020
5.
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/dXSNKoYqWh
— Peter Manseau (@plmanseau) October 11, 2020
6.
How it started vs HOW ITS GOING pic.twitter.com/soenIFghcO
— △ (@MahmudMay12) October 5, 2020
7.
How it started… How it’s going pic.twitter.com/uuaEwmK9Cz
— Rafael Flaks 🎃 (@Raff_1312) October 12, 2020
8.
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/vuFtpWyrii
— Jonny – sensible BOOOOOman👻 (@sensiblehuman96) October 12, 2020
9.
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/UFDjLCkxQs
— STEMLORD, Cancel Culture’s Most Feared Nanotechie (@upulie) October 13, 2020
10.
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/ZtLGJPoLNe
— Books I Didn't Read (@booksididnt) October 11, 2020