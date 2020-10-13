This hilarious thread of Premier League managers as teachers hits the back of the net

Former teacher, Sam Hall has obviously given great thought to the personalities and attributes of all the Premier League managers, because this thread of how they’d fit into a school’s staff is totally believable.

English Premier League managers as teachers in UK schools. A thread: — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

1. Burnley’s behaviour specialist

1. Sean Dyche Head of behaviour. Scariest bloke in the school. Frightens the teachers as much as the kids. Got a reputation and lives up to it. Likes a drink on the staff night out. pic.twitter.com/D0Zf2RDaI5 — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

2. Fulham’s Newly Qualified Teacher

2. Scott Parker Nice lad, sharp suit, fresh out of Uni. Unfortunately he’s got no clue in the classroom. Unlikely to be seen after the first half term. Head of Department has already enquired about Mr Allardyce’s availability. pic.twitter.com/mIFDLaTCJ2 — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

3. Leicester City’s innovator

3. Brendan Rodgers Climbing the greasy pole. He’s got a new innovation every school year. Doesn’t do much teaching but likes to tell everyone else how it should be done. Loves a knowledge organiser. pic.twitter.com/iQDGyDzmZJ — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

4. Manchester City’s philosopher

4. Pep Guardiola Head of Philosophy. Refuses to teach anything but top sets. Gets all his kids into Oxbridge. Always the snappiest dresser in the staff room. pic.twitter.com/aPjgqF7Wve — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

5. Crystal Palace’s past-it but popular teacher

5. Roy Hodgson Should probably have stopped teaching ten years ago. He taught your dad and your grandad. Wheeled out to teach year 7 each year. The school wouldn’t be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/3tGjncr0nY — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

6. Newcastle United’s ubiquitous PE and Geography master

6. Steve Bruce Been a PE teacher for about 20 years. Inexplicably teaches year 9 geography a few times a week. No idea what goes on in his lessons but the kids seem happy. pic.twitter.com/BoWph6k2HP — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

7. Chelsea’s former teacher’s pet

7. Frank Lampard Ex-head boy back teaching in the swanky private school. Great pupil, average teacher. Thinks he’s mates with the kids. Thinks he’s probably the best teacher. No one really likes him anymore. pic.twitter.com/gfiuD36lVs — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

8. Tottenham Hotspur’s tough but fair guy

8. José Mourinho Uncle José. Seemed a horrible bugger from the outside. But once you’re in his class, you realise he’s a good bloke. Tough but fair. Good banter. Don’t get on the wrong side of him. pic.twitter.com/NUtRmxQtNt — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

9. Manchester United’s hopelessly out-of-his-depth soon to retrain as a learning mentor teacher

9. Ole Gunnar Solskjær The class is on fire. The school is on fire. Everything’s on fire. He stares at the misbehaviour. He looks like he could cry. He wishes he was back in Norway. pic.twitter.com/L9mfNAm6Vo — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

10. Everton’s Mr. Experience

10. Carlo Ancelotti Papa Carlo. He’s done it all. Taught across the world. Been in all the top jobs. Universally respected. He’s back doing what he loves best. Working with difficult classes and helping students achieve their full potential. If anyone can do it, Carlo can. pic.twitter.com/LBX6AnJObv — Sam Hall (@s_hall_teach) October 10, 2020

11. Aston Villa’s dreamer