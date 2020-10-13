This hilarious thread of Premier League managers as teachers hits the back of the net

Former teacher, Sam Hall has obviously given great thought to the personalities and attributes of all the Premier League managers, because this thread of how they’d fit into a school’s staff is totally believable.

1. Burnley’s behaviour specialist

2. Fulham’s Newly Qualified Teacher

3. Leicester City’s innovator

4. Manchester City’s philosopher

5. Crystal Palace’s past-it but popular teacher

6. Newcastle United’s ubiquitous PE and Geography master

7. Chelsea’s former teacher’s pet

8. Tottenham Hotspur’s tough but fair guy

9. Manchester United’s hopelessly out-of-his-depth soon to retrain as a learning mentor teacher

10. Everton’s Mr. Experience

11. Aston Villa’s dreamer

Article Pages: 1 2