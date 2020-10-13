Hackney Council was hit by a cyber attack and everyone made the same joke

With impeccable comic timing – although obviously it’s a very serious business – Hackney Council in London has been hit by a serious cyber attack taking out many of its services and IT systems.

Hackney Council hit by ‘serious cyber attack’ https://t.co/yQKygg0SIs — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 13, 2020

And lots of people had exactly the same thought given that it was only yesterday that all this was happening.

Here are our favourite responses …

fatima has gone rogue https://t.co/OFMmKBlIeZ — joe (@jxeker) October 13, 2020

Police believe it may be the work of ballerinas. https://t.co/rtjKXlERgM — Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) October 13, 2020

“Oh I’ll retrain in cyber alright” Fatima muttered, buttoning up her most badass of tutus, “just you wait.” https://t.co/Dyan069a81 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 13, 2020

Fatima trained fast https://t.co/18gPLMzob2 — Ania Magliano (@AniaMags) October 13, 2020

This is what happens when you tell Fatima to stop ballet https://t.co/Xqof8S5QId — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 13, 2020

the devil works hard, but fatima works harder https://t.co/yhYuWmiJVG — joshua (@joshcharles_21) October 13, 2020

Darcey Bussell denies all involvement. https://t.co/iW7mvnAQRB — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) October 13, 2020

