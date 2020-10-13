Hackney Council was hit by a cyber attack and everyone made the same joke
With impeccable comic timing – although obviously it’s a very serious business – Hackney Council in London has been hit by a serious cyber attack taking out many of its services and IT systems.
Hackney Council hit by ‘serious cyber attack’ https://t.co/yQKygg0SIs
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 13, 2020
And lots of people had exactly the same thought given that it was only yesterday that all this was happening.
Here are our favourite responses …
fatima has gone rogue https://t.co/OFMmKBlIeZ
— joe (@jxeker) October 13, 2020
Police believe it may be the work of ballerinas. https://t.co/rtjKXlERgM
— Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) October 13, 2020
“Oh I’ll retrain in cyber alright” Fatima muttered, buttoning up her most badass of tutus, “just you wait.” https://t.co/Dyan069a81
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 13, 2020
Fatima trained fast https://t.co/18gPLMzob2
— Ania Magliano (@AniaMags) October 13, 2020
This is what happens when you tell Fatima to stop ballet https://t.co/Xqof8S5QId
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 13, 2020
Can't be a coincidence. https://t.co/QWdDKA0AAT pic.twitter.com/MZrUP5TGA4
— dan barker (@danbarker) October 13, 2020
Fatima said “payback time” https://t.co/tIBwQxr8Jc
— natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) October 13, 2020
the devil works hard, but fatima works harder https://t.co/yhYuWmiJVG
— joshua (@joshcharles_21) October 13, 2020
Darcey Bussell denies all involvement. https://t.co/iW7mvnAQRB
— Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) October 13, 2020
https://t.co/6qsdlU0r2x pic.twitter.com/7q0aMJAz4y
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 13, 2020
