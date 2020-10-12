The Thomas the Tank Engine theme played on cellos is the absolute banger you didn’t know you needed

Cellist Samara Ginsberg‘s multi-tracked performances have been an unexpected benefit of the coronavirus restrictions.

Past highlights have included Jurassic Park and Knight Rider.

Amazing, right?

Samara’s most recent offering is this trip down Memory Lane – or memory’s tracks, perhaps.

Here it is in tweet form – if that’s how you like your serving of culture.

It went down as well as you’d expect – which is to say, brilliantly.

Because we can, we’re sharing the Imperial March from Star Wars – played by Darth Vader, apparently.

She must sit on the dark side of the string section.

READ MORE

The Super Mario Bros theme played on cellos (and an egg shaker) is an absolute joy

Source Samara Ginsberg Image Screengrab, Screengrab