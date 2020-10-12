The Thomas the Tank Engine theme played on cellos is the absolute banger you didn’t know you needed

Cellist Samara Ginsberg‘s multi-tracked performances have been an unexpected benefit of the coronavirus restrictions.

Past highlights have included Jurassic Park and Knight Rider.

Jurassic Park…. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/XcgInWVAbe — Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) September 15, 2020

Knight Rider – had quite a few requests for this one and no wonder because it's a total banger pic.twitter.com/7C6Gq6Kn5u — Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) May 23, 2020

Amazing, right?

Samara’s most recent offering is this trip down Memory Lane – or memory’s tracks, perhaps.

Here it is in tweet form – if that’s how you like your serving of culture.

Thomas The Tank Engine – absolute banger for those of us of a certain age. Party like it's 1989! pic.twitter.com/RjEZLnKCSz — Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) October 9, 2020

It went down as well as you’d expect – which is to say, brilliantly.

Of all the things that I didn't know I needed in my Friday evening, this is up there! This tune literally dominated my life until I was 6! Happy memories. https://t.co/4DfHc0VaWA — Zack White 'The Napoleonicist' (@ZwhiteHistory) October 9, 2020

Think this one is the best one yet! https://t.co/lrVX16MkQn — Dr Liz Thomas (@lizgoingon) October 9, 2020

Because we can, we’re sharing the Imperial March from Star Wars – played by Darth Vader, apparently.

She must sit on the dark side of the string section.

READ MORE

The Super Mario Bros theme played on cellos (and an egg shaker) is an absolute joy

Source Samara Ginsberg Image Screengrab, Screengrab