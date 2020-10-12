This government ‘retraining’ ad didn’t entirely read the room – 17 en pointe takedowns

Chancellor Rishi Sunak copped no end of flak last week after he appeared to suggest that people in the arts should ‘retrain and find other jobs’ in the wake of the pandemic.

His quotes were taken slightly out of context – he was talking about employment generally, not specifically about the arts – so the government is presumably trying doubly hard not to give the same impression again.

So it must surely be a different ‘HM Government’ behind this ad which went viral today.

It’s not a totally brand new ad, just a tone deaf one.

Sadly this is real and yes it stinks. But it’s also just one of a series. Clearly poor marketing at the current time. Someone needs to read the room! #SaveTheArts pic.twitter.com/J5mIXLRXtH — Nathan Amzi (@theamzi) October 12, 2020

And these takedowns are all totally en pointe.

This is Fatima, she loves to dance. She should get behind a fucking desk. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 12, 2020

TBH, if ballerina Fatima DOES end up crushing all her dreams to work in Cyber, I hope she's the one who notices they're using a version of Excel from 2003 and that it will fuck up the whole trace-and-trace campaign #getintherefatima — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 12, 2020

Not that you need me to point this out but if you have a burning desire to be creative and to work in the arts, do NOT rethink, reskill or reboot. Just keep fucking going. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 12, 2020

Hi @RishiSunak. What if Fatima doesn’t want to work in Cyber? What if she’d rather continue working in a career that she’s, no doubt, given years of her life to? How about the Government realises that the industry she already belongs to is profitable, viable & world beating? pic.twitter.com/TTZ9p7uuSR — Robert Jackson (@Rob_G_Jackson) October 12, 2020

Fatima’s next job could be in Cyber. Fatima’s next job could be starting the revolution to overthrow a society so broken that capitalism and profits are more important than passion and arts. Fatima’s going to fuck you up. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 12, 2020

Hope Fatima's Dr Who audition goes well.

Either way, she already works in a profession that contributes hugely to the UK's economy, international reputation and collective mental health during a crisis.

She & all her colleagues deserves support rather than being patronised. pic.twitter.com/aSufb2J2v3 — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) October 12, 2020

I hope Fatima installs ransomware on all their computers. — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) October 12, 2020

TERMINATOR : PAS DE DEUX The Terminator is sent back in time to save a troubled production of Swan Lake. He MUST stop Fatima leaving and accidentally founding Skynet – but can he fix her fouettés in time for first night without blowing up the Opera House? — Piers Torday (@PiersTorday) October 12, 2020

