This government ‘retraining’ ad didn’t entirely read the room – 17 en pointe takedowns

Chancellor Rishi Sunak copped no end of flak last week after he appeared to suggest that people in the arts should ‘retrain and find other jobs’ in the wake of the pandemic.

His quotes were taken slightly out of context – he was talking about employment generally, not specifically about the arts – so the government is presumably trying doubly hard not to give the same impression again.

So it must surely be a different ‘HM Government’ behind this ad which went viral today.

It’s not a totally brand new ad, just a tone deaf one.

And these takedowns are all totally en pointe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2