This dog singing and playing the piano while its owners are away is just the content we needed today

Here’s 30 seconds to help take a little bit of the edge off everything else happening right now.

It’s a video of what this dog gets up to when its owners aren’t there, shared by Divy2008 over on Reddit.

Hits all the right notes.

‘So cute! Probably sees his owners do it all the time and wanted to see what it was about.’ Shhh_NotADr

‘I would like two more hours of this please.’ GraboidAttackVictim

‘Said no neighbor ever.’ niekez

And if you really do want more … (although it turns out the owners aren’t too far away).

Someone’s already sent it to Simon Cowell.

READ MORE

This dog’s reaction after it chose the wrong hand is far too relatable

Source Reddit u/Divy2008