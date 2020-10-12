This dog singing and playing the piano while its owners are away is just the content we needed today
Here’s 30 seconds to help take a little bit of the edge off everything else happening right now.
It’s a video of what this dog gets up to when its owners aren’t there, shared by Divy2008 over on Reddit.
Dog found singing and playing the piano while owners aren’t there from r/aww
Hits all the right notes.
‘So cute! Probably sees his owners do it all the time and wanted to see what it was about.’ Shhh_NotADr
‘I would like two more hours of this please.’ GraboidAttackVictim
‘Said no neighbor ever.’ niekez
And if you really do want more … (although it turns out the owners aren’t too far away).
Someone’s already sent it to Simon Cowell.
Source Reddit u/Divy2008