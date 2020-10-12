The BBC’s first news report about Covid-19 has gone viral because it’s just an extraordinary watch

Lots of people are sharing this video of the BBC’s first TV news report about the outbreak of what would become known to the world as Covid-19.

It might not have seemed extraordinary stuff at the time, but looking back, well, have a watch for yourself, not least the last 10 seconds.

Exactly nine months ago.

Source @RichPreston