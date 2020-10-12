The BBC’s first news report about Covid-19 has gone viral because it’s just an extraordinary watch

Lots of people are sharing this video of the BBC’s first TV news report about the outbreak of what would become known to the world as Covid-19.

It might not have seemed extraordinary stuff at the time, but looking back, well, have a watch for yourself, not least the last 10 seconds.

Exactly 9 months ago, just after 5am UK time on the 12 January, the first BBC TV report ran about the death of a man in central China from a peculiar new disease. Officials insisted it was all under control and would be nothing like the 2008 SARS outbreak which killed 770 people. pic.twitter.com/NpueEGwvqN — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) October 12, 2020

Exactly nine months ago.

This feels like nine years ago, not nine months. https://t.co/HcPzNCxDgR — Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) October 12, 2020

In fairness, it wasn't very like the 2008 SARS outbreak which killed 770 people https://t.co/Wn9HbMQoF8 — John B(ooo! Spoooky! 👻🎃) (@johnb78) October 12, 2020

Like watching the opening scene of a horror film.https://t.co/SKqSqhESfF — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) October 12, 2020

It's all under control, no need to worry, aye, right. https://t.co/o3p7X7dAoo — Jake O'Kane (@JakeOKane) October 12, 2020

Watching this feels like that part in zombie movies where the survivors find dusty old footage of 'how it all began'. https://t.co/iwtDBQAJY6 — Chris 🎬 (@illucifer) October 12, 2020

The last 10 seconds 🥺 https://t.co/MG8rSTOHJn — Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 12, 2020

READ MORE

This hilarious compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama has gone viral all over again

Source @RichPreston