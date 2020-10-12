The SNP’s “Covid MP” gave the worst excuse for not following the rules – 9 unconvinced responses

The SNP MP accidentally dubbed “Margaret Covid” by Nicola Sturgeon – Margaret Ferrier – remains in post a full two weeks after news broke that she had twice travelled a substantial distance by train after taking a coronavirus test – one of them after receiving a positive result.

Her own apology is the best catch-up.

There is currently no mechanism to forcibly remove her from her position, although her party leaders in and out of the House of Commons have both said she should resign.

In an interview, she explained her reasoning for travelling back to Scotland after the diagnosis.

“A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character.“

Presumably, this would also explain why she subsequently went to church and – allegedly – a hair salon, while infectious.

People weren’t buying it.

Are you displaying Covid symptoms? A new persistent cough, temperature, sore throat, compulsion to act out of character? https://t.co/njdGO0sJa2 — Burnside (@BurnsideNotTosh) October 11, 2020

It didn't make Johnson competent or Trump likeable. https://t.co/ibZJGcUuQC — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) October 11, 2020

Nope, you’re still just a dick I’m afraid https://t.co/g7LIWr4ivQ — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) October 11, 2020

Yeah, it's like that time I got conjunctivitis and tried to kill the Pope. https://t.co/3ZYrHmtLtF — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 11, 2020

This is such a good excuse I’m amazed Cummings didn’t think of it https://t.co/sPfiZYypdC — Nelson Jones (@Heresy_Corner) October 11, 2020

Yep. My friend caught it, two days later she joined the Foreign Legion and insisted on being called Pierre. https://t.co/8mZ4Sz1RP4 — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) October 11, 2020

Seems to make you act like a selfish wanker. https://t.co/A3v4XlspDX — 🎃John Rain🎃 (@MrKenShabby) October 11, 2020

Sorry I murdered your entire family with a spoon, I was feeling a bit covid19 https://t.co/RhpFsf9lvP — RiggerBinwah (@RBinwah) October 11, 2020

Finally, a top tip the government might want to add to their Covid-19 information page.

How to tell if it’s a cold or covid: Cold:

– runny nose

– sore throat

– cough Covid:

– fever

– cough

– irresistible urge to infect a church, a fucking trainload of people then parliament then another fucking trainload of people https://t.co/jPNKuedU90 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 11, 2020

