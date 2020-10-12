The SNP’s “Covid MP” gave the worst excuse for not following the rules – 9 unconvinced responses

The SNP MP accidentally dubbed “Margaret Covid” by Nicola SturgeonMargaret Ferrier – remains in post a full two weeks after news broke that she had twice travelled a substantial distance by train after taking a coronavirus test – one of them after receiving a positive result.

Her own apology is the best catch-up.

There is currently no mechanism to forcibly remove her from her position, although her party leaders in and out of the House of Commons have both said she should resign.

In an interview, she explained her reasoning for travelling back to Scotland after the diagnosis.

A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character.

Presumably, this would also explain why she subsequently went to church and – allegedly – a hair salon, while infectious.

People weren’t buying it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finally, a top tip the government might want to add to their Covid-19 information page.

