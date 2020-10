John Travolta, as Vincent Vega, and Uma Thurman, as Mia Wallace, dancing to the DuckTales theme tune is the content you didn’t know you needed until now.

The iconic dance scene from Pulp Fiction, but they’re dancing to the theme tune from DuckTales. pic.twitter.com/p4EfuAQNP2 — The Poke (@ThePoke) October 10, 2020