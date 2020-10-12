Need to retrain? Why not pick one of these jobs from an 1881 survey
In the extremely unlikely circumstances that you didn’t see the uproar, Rishi Sunak said people would have to retrain, as many jobs would go to the wall due to Covid-19, and Twitter went to town on the government’s advice questionnaire.
yeah nice one government I'll just go retrain as a smell wizard or a go and touch naked people during a global pandemic cheers pic.twitter.com/UU2Qvufl7K
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 7, 2020
Funny tweeter, @soapachu – currently in Halloween mode as spookachu – shared a helpful list of jobs from which people might want to pick a new direction.
Take a look.
Need to retrain for a new career? Some ideas from 1801… pic.twitter.com/62TADEXdyf
— 🦇🎃 spookachu 🎃👻 (@soapachu) October 10, 2020
Does anything jump out at you? ‘Gymnast to house painter‘, for example? And who wouldn’t want the job of ‘Running about‘?
Some tweeters picked their jobs:
Tag yourself. I'm a turnip shepherd. https://t.co/IxHCnDhqAg
— Rabbi Sara Zober BLM (@RebbeSMZ) October 11, 2020
“Fifty-two years an imbecile” is a career path I can only aspire to https://t.co/zTRlgIkqJW
— Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) October 11, 2020
I call Fish-Bender! https://t.co/AueelpTEqc
— Steven Kynman (@StevenKynman) October 10, 2020
I fancy "examiner of underclothing"… https://t.co/8Za9oXbpEd
— CrimBarrister (@CrimBarrister) October 11, 2020
i've been twisting beef since 97 and you're telling me i could've been paid all this time https://t.co/Mu5i4Zwkh1
— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) October 10, 2020
There is one job on the list, however, that could be in great demand.
