Need to retrain? Why not pick one of these jobs from an 1881 survey

In the extremely unlikely circumstances that you didn’t see the uproar, Rishi Sunak said people would have to retrain, as many jobs would go to the wall due to Covid-19, and Twitter went to town on the government’s advice questionnaire.

Funny tweeter, @soapachu – currently in Halloween mode as spookachu – shared a helpful list of jobs from which people might want to pick a new direction.

Take a look.

Does anything jump out at you? ‘Gymnast to house painter‘, for example? And who wouldn’t want the job of ‘Running about‘?

Some tweeters picked their jobs:

There is one job on the list, however, that could be in great demand.

READ MORE

The 15 funniest responses to the government’s career advice questionnaire

Source @soapachu Image Kyaw Tun on Unsplash