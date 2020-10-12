How BT Sport marked Black History Month is a knockout facepalm

Over to BT Sport, where the channel was keen to take a moment to discuss Black History Month.

The presenter is Paul Dempsey and sat next to him is multiple former world champion, David Haye.

And it wins facepalm of the day, the week and … the year?

No wonder it went so viral. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Did M Night Shyamalan write this plot twist because holy fuck https://t.co/j6KXohC5VU — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 10, 2020

No one better placed?? The man sitting right next to you!! Is this a comedy show from the 1980’s of some kind? 😔 https://t.co/YRQi6CDeKL — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) October 11, 2020

I’ve watched this 5 times in a row and I’m still in shock, but howling as well. — Derek Cooper (@cooperderek) October 10, 2020

Let’s acknowledge Black History Month by ignoring the Black Boxing legend next to me & going to the 59 yr old white guy…

Hilarious

pic.twitter.com/nlR29SCzP5 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 10, 2020

Was really not expecting "Steve Bunce" — Martin S (@supsterjnr) October 10, 2020

It's like a comedy sketch… 😂 — Soctty123 (@Soctty123) October 10, 2020

Alan Partridge couldn’t have pulled this off better … https://t.co/gbLlY8LNF0 — William Crawley (@williamcrawley) October 11, 2020

Looooooooool steve?! I thought they were going to let David get his moment😭😭 what in the world — UNCLE (@Kings_A1) October 10, 2020

You, me, and literally everyone else watching! — Tom Craze (@TomCraze) October 10, 2020

To conclude …

Are you fucking kidding me? https://t.co/bgIwmNC6n2 — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) October 10, 2020

