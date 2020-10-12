This heart-stopping cookery demo set to ‘Gangnam Style’ has gone viral for good reason

This is something we’d definitely file under ‘Don’t try this at home’, even if your kitchen is big enough to swing a wok.

Since being shared on Twitter less than three days ago, the heart-stopping clip has had more than 8.5 million views.

This is what people have been saying about it.

We have to take our hats off to ThatsNotHowAnyOfThisWorks, who came up with this impressive pun.

To conclude – this kind of recklessness isn’t exactly unfamiliar.

READ MORE

This man cooking nachos to Tears for Fears’ Mad World is the saddest video of all time

Source YouTube H/T @Hinder_Surprise Image Screengrab