This heart-stopping cookery demo set to ‘Gangnam Style’ has gone viral for good reason

This is something we’d definitely file under ‘Don’t try this at home’, even if your kitchen is big enough to swing a wok.

Since being shared on Twitter less than three days ago, the heart-stopping clip has had more than 8.5 million views.

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah with a H (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

This is what people have been saying about it.

how tf is everyone so calm watching this like it's normal https://t.co/EXVhPyI80o — Extra Gravy Podcast (@ThatDudeMCFLY) October 10, 2020

I wonder how many times she had to do a trial run before she worked out how now to fling hot stir-fry into the front row’s faces… — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 10, 2020

Isn't this how everyone cooks? https://t.co/dVytLCaKKW — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) October 11, 2020

Needs a bloopers reel. — Vitaliy Jüterbog🎭 (@J_Imagineering) October 11, 2020

We have to take our hats off to ThatsNotHowAnyOfThisWorks, who came up with this impressive pun.

Someone could die noodlessly. Sorry…it had to be said. — 🌊ThatsNotHowAnyOfThisWorks (@INLGiveAF) October 11, 2020

To conclude – this kind of recklessness isn’t exactly unfamiliar.

The people standing close to her watching this must be the same people that went to the COVID rally at the White House today. — Individual 1 (@DennisonDavey) October 10, 2020

READ MORE

This man cooking nachos to Tears for Fears’ Mad World is the saddest video of all time

Source YouTube H/T @Hinder_Surprise Image Screengrab