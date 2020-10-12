19 film titles given a comedy upgrade by the subbing in of the word ‘testicles’
Over on Twitter, people have been keeping all this *waves hand* at bay by tweaking film titles to great comic effect.
It all started with this post from @KaylaChowShow.
Replace one word in any movie title with “Testicles.”
— Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) October 11, 2020
She even set the ball rolling. Or balls.
She’s the Testicles
— Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) October 11, 2020
“Testicles” was soon trending on Twitter, and not because people were tweeting a load of bol …never mind.
These were our favourite testicle films.
1.
My Big Fat Greek Testicles. https://t.co/dlFmEZjabG
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 11, 2020
2.
Star Wars :
The Phantom Testicles
Attack of the Testicles
Revenge of the Testicles
A New Testicle
The Testicles Strike Back
Return of the Testicles
The Testicles Awakens
The Last Testicles
The Rise of Testicles
.
.
.
I have too much free time https://t.co/DDRCxl8B3j
— The Svensational Sven ➐ (@SvensationalGuy) October 11, 2020
3.
Honey, I shrunk the testicles! pic.twitter.com/EaW6vzBiJo
— Chris King (@iamkingy) October 11, 2020
4.
Alfred Hitchcock's 39 Testicles https://t.co/F7gS9cHQ5Z
— The Dalai Farmer (@Grove_digger) October 11, 2020
5.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Testicles https://t.co/mFVL8zOPWJ
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 11, 2020
6.
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Testicles https://t.co/nYFOWWT4b7
— Just Pengy (@IncognitoPengy) October 11, 2020
7.
Cannontesticle Run. https://t.co/O4uECUdaTZ
— Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) October 11, 2020
8.
The Taming of the Testicles. https://t.co/suN5wqDWll
— Katy (@KatyJayne101) October 11, 2020
9.
Three Testicles Outside Ebbing, Missouri https://t.co/9xFZgIpgEh
— Rob Chapman (@rcscribbler) October 11, 2020
10.
Testicles Like It Hot https://t.co/CF8CpSytsM
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 11, 2020