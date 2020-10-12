19 film titles given a comedy upgrade by the subbing in of the word ‘testicles’

Over on Twitter, people have been keeping all this *waves hand* at bay by tweaking film titles to great comic effect.

It all started with this post from @KaylaChowShow.

Replace one word in any movie title with “Testicles.” — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) October 11, 2020

She even set the ball rolling. Or balls.

She’s the Testicles — Kayla Chow Show (@KaylaChowShow) October 11, 2020

“Testicles” was soon trending on Twitter, and not because people were tweeting a load of bol …never mind.

These were our favourite testicle films.

My Big Fat Greek Testicles. https://t.co/dlFmEZjabG — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 11, 2020

Star Wars :

The Phantom Testicles

Attack of the Testicles

Revenge of the Testicles

A New Testicle

The Testicles Strike Back

Return of the Testicles

The Testicles Awakens

The Last Testicles

The Rise of Testicles

I have too much free time https://t.co/DDRCxl8B3j — The Svensational Sven ➐ (@SvensationalGuy) October 11, 2020

Honey, I shrunk the testicles! pic.twitter.com/EaW6vzBiJo — Chris King (@iamkingy) October 11, 2020

Alfred Hitchcock's 39 Testicles https://t.co/F7gS9cHQ5Z — The Dalai Farmer (@Grove_digger) October 11, 2020

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Testicles https://t.co/mFVL8zOPWJ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 11, 2020

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Testicles https://t.co/nYFOWWT4b7 — Just Pengy (@IncognitoPengy) October 11, 2020

The Taming of the Testicles. https://t.co/suN5wqDWll — Katy (@KatyJayne101) October 11, 2020

Three Testicles Outside Ebbing, Missouri https://t.co/9xFZgIpgEh — Rob Chapman (@rcscribbler) October 11, 2020

