Brexit supporter Prue Leith isn’t happy about the consequences of Brexit – the only 5 takedowns you need

Monday – today, at the time of writing – sees MPs voting on amendments to the Agriculture Bill.

The changes aim to protect animal welfare standards and prevent the UK market being flooded with meat produced under poor conditions, including the much-mentioned chlorine-washed chicken.

Social media sites, and the mainstream media, have been packed with high-profile individuals explaining the importance of backing the amendments – including Jamie Oliver, Deborah Meaden and this, from Bake Off’s Prue Leith.

There was, however, a bit of an issue.

While plenty of people agreed that the amendments are crucial, they couldn’t avoid seeing the irony of a Brexiter campaigning to alleviate the effects of *checks notes* Brexit.

These five responses summed it up rather well.

1.

Oh no, it's the consequences of my own actions https://t.co/fMKIfWhAJ6 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 11, 2020

2.

But Prue – you can't vote for Brexit AND give a shit about farmers. Surely that was explained to you by your son, Danny Kruger MP, the Brexit-supporting chum of Cummings who worked for me before I rewarded him with a safe seat in the election. https://t.co/QpVKPOyJVj — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 11, 2020

3.

Why do we have to pretend to be "the best" at everything? This country is 300 years old. Isn't it time to grow up and stop behaving like a complete moron. https://t.co/nNnMgY2xKD — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 11, 2020

4.

Yes Prue, I fully support British Farming & the high standards we have. As leading influencers in the EU we also helped raise standards elsewhere. One of the reasons I voted remain. Unfortunately you believed we’d be better alone. So here we are, in a Tory race to the bottom. pic.twitter.com/Q1ERZc6VhZ — Jo 🐟🇪🇺🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🕷️ (@Jo_WhiteheadUK) October 11, 2020

5.

That’s right Prue, you give that stable door a good hard slam. https://t.co/n3oxYrchYn — Mulberry Street 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@st_mulberry) October 11, 2020

In case any of that wasn’t clear …

Prue Leith, avowed Brexit supporter, seems to only just have woken up to Brexit's potential to destroy the quality of UK food, and hurt British farmers. And magically she's all hand-wringing and smelling salts. Own. Your. Mess.@PrueLeith https://t.co/0Oh7gKpo6Y pic.twitter.com/SKDkatKrv9 — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) October 11, 2020

Source Prue Leith Image Screengrab