This National Lottery Policy Draw savagely parodies the government’s Covid-19 rules

If we didn’t know Simon Brodkin had posted this, we could probably be convinced that it was an actual method used by the Department of Pretending to Follow the Science While Actually Just Screwing Over the Poor – or whatever it’s called.

It certainly makes as much sense as any explanation we’ve heard from Matt Hancock or Boris Johnson.

Scott Roughton spoke for most people with this comment.

Simon had the only reasonable answer.

READ MORE

Simon Brodkin’s coronavirus statement is a lot more believable than Matt Hancock’s

Source Simon Brodkin Image Screengrab