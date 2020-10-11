This National Lottery Policy Draw savagely parodies the government’s Covid-19 rules

If we didn’t know Simon Brodkin had posted this, we could probably be convinced that it was an actual method used by the Department of Pretending to Follow the Science While Actually Just Screwing Over the Poor – or whatever it’s called.

How Britain picks its coronavirus policies #lockdown pic.twitter.com/8TB4CPqxhw — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) October 10, 2020

It certainly makes as much sense as any explanation we’ve heard from Matt Hancock or Boris Johnson.

Absolute genius this! 🤣😂 — Dave Seed ™ (@dave_seed) October 10, 2020

Pretty accurate tbf 😅 https://t.co/UanWyDMgot — Brad Dolman (@brad_dolman) October 11, 2020

Scott Roughton spoke for most people with this comment.

I don’t know why I play this game…I always lose. — Scott Roughton🇪🇺 (@scottroughton) October 10, 2020

Simon had the only reasonable answer.

Only Captain Tom and Joe Wicks are winning atm — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) October 10, 2020

Source Simon Brodkin Image Screengrab