People are struggling to take the Clandestine Channel Threat Commander seriously – 12 very public takedowns

Brexit has crushed Priti Patel‘s hopes of France doing all the heavy lifting to keep the English Channel free of would-be asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office still needs to be seen to be addressing the issue to placate the people they’ve whipped into a frenzy with statements like these:

A veritable Frankenstein’s monster of different issues, stitched together to create the world’s biggest dog-whistle.

Instead of creating a safe mode of getting endangered people to the UK under supervision, they have invented the role of Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, which sounds like something Tom Cruise might play in his next film but very little like someone who is going to help anyone.

This self-introduction from the appointee did nothing to dampen those suspicions.

Journalist, Ian Dunt, got to the heart of the matter.

History lecturer, James E. Baldwin took the point still further.

While barrister Jessica Simor asked the question on many people’s minds.

He wasn’t joking, but these people were – mostly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

