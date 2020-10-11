People are struggling to take the Clandestine Channel Threat Commander seriously – 12 very public takedowns

Brexit has crushed Priti Patel‘s hopes of France doing all the heavy lifting to keep the English Channel free of would-be asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office still needs to be seen to be addressing the issue to placate the people they’ve whipped into a frenzy with statements like these:

Yesterday we returned 14 dangerous Foreign National Offenders, who broke our rules & abused our values, to Lithuania. Our efforts to return those who arrived via illegally-facilitated routes were frustrated by legal claims. Our asylum system is broken but we're making it fairer. pic.twitter.com/y267ilrUs8 — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) October 9, 2020

A veritable Frankenstein’s monster of different issues, stitched together to create the world’s biggest dog-whistle.

Instead of creating a safe mode of getting endangered people to the UK under supervision, they have invented the role of Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, which sounds like something Tom Cruise might play in his next film but very little like someone who is going to help anyone.

This self-introduction from the appointee did nothing to dampen those suspicions.

Journalist, Ian Dunt, got to the heart of the matter.

Hi Dan! Your job title is so preposterous it's honestly hard to believe it's real. If you really cared about refugees or Britain's reputation, you'd lobby for safe routes into the country and an efficient, humane asylum system. But instead you've done Mission Impossible cosplay. https://t.co/J0XbnvDIZX — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 10, 2020

History lecturer, James E. Baldwin took the point still further.

You've got this tough-sounding title but actually your job is to harass rubber dinghies full of frightened children — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) October 10, 2020

While barrister Jessica Simor asked the question on many people’s minds.

Serious question: is this a joke? https://t.co/pW7ECNfq0T — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) October 9, 2020

He wasn’t joking, but these people were – mostly.

Is this Thunderbird 6? https://t.co/MTMkcsNI7Z — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBPEGlobal #FBR (@Sillyshib) October 10, 2020

I am Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, tosser in a made up job, lacky to a racist Home Secretary and I will make a dick of myself in this life or the next. https://t.co/3bJAGyTJc2 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 10, 2020

sounds great but maybe change the name to Clandestine Undercover National Threat Sergeants https://t.co/LV25luT9Ov — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 10, 2020

Ooh hark at you, the fascist Octonauts. https://t.co/VsW7l93RyD — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) October 10, 2020

