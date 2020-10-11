This brilliant mash-up of Mike Pence’s Fly with The Ring works far better than it should

Days after the vice-presidential debate, people are still talking about two things from the night – and neither of them are anything Mike Pence said.

There is, of course, all the times Kamala Harris stopped the VP from talking over her with a stern “I’m speaking”.

Mostly, however, they’re still going on about the Fly. Yes, it deserves to be capitalised, because it’s not just a fly, it’s the Fly.

It has its own Twitter account.

Snapchat has made a filter.

And there are still plenty of jokes.

But if you were thinking the fly deserved more of a horror-themed homage, you’d be right, because film producer Jason Blum married the footage of Pence’s humiliation with a very scary movie – and not the one you’d expect.

Perfect. Twitter thought so, too.

And because somebody had to say it …

Source Jason Blum Image Screengrab