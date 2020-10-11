This brilliant mash-up of Mike Pence’s Fly with The Ring works far better than it should

Days after the vice-presidential debate, people are still talking about two things from the night – and neither of them are anything Mike Pence said.

There is, of course, all the times Kamala Harris stopped the VP from talking over her with a stern “I’m speaking”.

Idc if you like, love, or hate Kamala Harris. When she said, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking”, after Pence interrupted her… THATS the kind of energy we all need. Not just in a political debate but also in every day life. — samwich (@samozi13) October 10, 2020

Mostly, however, they’re still going on about the Fly. Yes, it deserves to be capitalised, because it’s not just a fly, it’s the Fly.

It has its own Twitter account.

Wait guys how long do flies live? — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 10, 2020

Snapchat has made a filter.

Did y’all on Snapchat see they wasted no time in creating a Pence hair fly filter, or as snap calls it, a “lens” pic.twitter.com/0UVoH3Gc2Z — Elise Hu (@elisewho) October 8, 2020

And there are still plenty of jokes.

Mike Pence is such an opportunist His new book the Fly That Loved Me is nearing print — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) October 10, 2020

Mike Pence walks into a bar (with Mother's permission, of course).

Bartender says "Hey! I keep a clean place here! You can't drag that kinda shit in here!"

The fly says "I tried to get him off, but he's stuck to my feet!" — Nick A (@Nickyboy63) October 10, 2020

But if you were thinking the fly deserved more of a horror-themed homage, you’d be right, because film producer Jason Blum married the footage of Pence’s humiliation with a very scary movie – and not the one you’d expect.

Perfect. Twitter thought so, too.

Alright, this is the best thing I’ve seen all day. https://t.co/Fz9mmevBx2 — Rach 🔪😘 (@RachaelKHarper1) October 9, 2020

Your (and my) fly jokes end now. We played, we lost. https://t.co/02o2NNA6Ju — AlienWCerny (@AlanWCerny) October 9, 2020

And because somebody had to say it …

This is Blummin’ amazing. https://t.co/xpYYcWcIOA — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 9, 2020

Source Jason Blum Image Screengrab