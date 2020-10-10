Comeback of the week

We hadn’t come across DeAnna Lorraine before and now we’ve had the stone cold good fortune to stumble across her twice in a week.

First up the podcaster and one time Republican candidate for Congress – ‘How to be a fearless firebrand for America’s future!’ – had a think about politics and the coronavirus.

And she got entirely the responses she deserved.

Well, you get the idea. She’s also been pondering whether Trump catching Covid-19 could be viewed as, well, you’d better have a read for yourself.

Seth Rogen spoke for lots of us.

But the winner surely has to be this.

Boom.

