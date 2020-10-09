Tinder fail of the week

The latest in an occasional series of peaks behind the curtain of Tinder. We’re not on it but if we were, we definitely wouldn’t be any good at it.

This guy did everything he could to end up in a situation like this, but he still ended up in a situation like this, as shard by juliaisnothere over on Reddit.

If you listen really, really carefully you can still hear them screaming.

‘”Why is this in your bio?” “So people don’t have to waste time.” Proceeds to waste time on the exact reason why it’s there in the first place.’ ZDarkAngelXVI ‘”You’re not tall enough for me, sorry.” “Thank god.”‘ atehate ‘JFC if someone states their height in their bio and it’s not a height you’re cool with, why even swipe right?’ SinisterPixel ‘To shame the short dude.’ swordsumo

READ MORE

Simply 12 funny exchanges on Tinder

Source Reddit u/juliaisnothere