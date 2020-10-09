This video of Ant and Dec’s delight at a multi-tool pen is oddly heartwarming

One of the best things about Ant and Dec is how close the presenters are in real life, and there can’t be many things that better show how much they are on the same page than this clip of them discovering the hidden extras of a pen.

Perhaps a little too much information, but still bizarrely endearing.

We hate to think badly of these two, but it might have been a well-rehearsed distraction from not having done their work.

On an unrelated note – where can we buy one of these marvellous pens?

Source Ant and Dec Image Screengrab