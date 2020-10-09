This video of Ant and Dec’s delight at a multi-tool pen is oddly heartwarming

One of the best things about Ant and Dec is how close the presenters are in real life, and there can’t be many things that better show how much they are on the same page than this clip of them discovering the hidden extras of a pen.

This pen has everything… except loo roll 🧻 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Gtf6OmxRC3 — antanddec (@antanddec) October 4, 2020

Perhaps a little too much information, but still bizarrely endearing.

Not been that fussed about Ant & Dec since Byker Grove but I've watched this about 5 times and it's weirdly uplifting pic.twitter.com/MbOgbjp639 — Jonno (@jonnohopkins) October 5, 2020

Please, no body show them a Swiss Army Knife. They’d be catatonic 🤯🤣 — Hollie Shaw (@shaw_shaw1519) October 8, 2020

Ant & Dec looking at a pen. Seven series commissioned of this please @itvstudios https://t.co/NCQABOzAn2 — Matt Box (@mattboxxx) October 6, 2020

We hate to think badly of these two, but it might have been a well-rehearsed distraction from not having done their work.

Editor: Rachel have you edited that article

Me: DECLAN

Editor:…

Me: ITS TWO SCREWDRIVERS https://t.co/LmR5XK95My — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) October 6, 2020

On an unrelated note – where can we buy one of these marvellous pens?

Source Ant and Dec Image Screengrab