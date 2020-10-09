This snowball fight from 1896 colourised and speed adjusted is an amazing watch

This is just amazing, a snowball fight from 1896 that’s been colourised and speed-adjusted and, well, have a watch.

The more things change, the more we stay the same. Mostly.

Here are just some of the things people said about it after it was shared on Reddit by

‘It’s so easy to forget that people used to be just as childish in every generation.’ Domi_Marshall

‘The dude on the bike getting pulverized was epic.’ OhJustANobody

‘Funny how he fucked right back off to where he came from. I guess the destination wasn’t worth that bullshit.’ Crass_Conspirator

‘Yeah, but I think it was even cooler that they helped him up and send him off. This is a magical scene :)’ wearebobNL

Left his hat, though.

And here’s the original!

‘This goes to show how dangerous snowball fights are, every single person show in this video has died, take that into consideration before your next snowball fight.’ Skyb3lla

Source Reddit u/azgrunt