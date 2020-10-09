This Republican senator suffered an unfortunate Facebook fail showing her support for Mike Pence
To America, where this Republican senator was only too keen to show her support for vice president Mike Pence after his TV debate with Kamala Harris.
Unfortunately it didn’t go entirely to plan.
So much to enjoy. Leaving the ‘generic’ bit in, obviously, the response, or maybe this …
There’s a lot to love there, but I think my favourite bit is she posted it to Facebook.
— Sean Murricane (@SeanMurricane) October 9, 2020
Unbelievably, it’s not even the worst thing Kelly Loeffler has done on social media this week.
COVID stood NO chance against @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/GtNPOHkDqF
— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 5, 2020
Source Twitter @soapachu