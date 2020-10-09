This guy’s talk-through of “the worst family photo ever made” just gets funnier and funnier

We’ve all seen those terrible posed family photos that people insist on having taken – in fact, we’ve all got terrible family photos, and we tend to keep them hidden.

Over on TikTok, however, Sean Phipps has turned disaster to triumph as he talked us through the worst photo of his family, or “the worst family photo ever made“, in his words.

It starts off funny and gets better and better.

Part 1.

“My younger sister is a ghost, apparently.”

“I look like my name is Carol and that I run the local knitting group down at the Baptist church.”

Part 2.

“Mu uncle looks like he sings country songs – directly into a glory hole.”

Go and follow Sean on TikTok or Twitter for more explanations of his photo collection – and other stuff.

Source Sean M Phipps Image Screengrab