Takedown of the week is won by this response to a Christian who wanted to know how atheists could possibly explain how caveman survived the asteroid but dinosaurs didn’t.

Boom. Although not as big as the boom all those years ago, presumably.

It went viral over on Reddit, with these just some of the things people were saying about it.

‘When the flintstones are your representation of evolutionary history.’ UnicornHostels ‘What an absolute triceratops.’ UnicornHostels ‘I snorted my coffee at this answer. Fun fact though. There were mammals around at that time, and the reason they survived was due to their size. Very small, rodent-sized mammals can survive with not a lot of food whereas obviously huge dinosaurs cannot. This is also why the smaller raptors also survived and eventually evolved into birds.’ Oishiio42

Source Reddit u/beNeon Image Pixabay