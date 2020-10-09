Spare a thought for the person who came second in this dog drawing competition
Congratulations to the winner of this dog drawing competition, but – seriously – spare a thought for the poor mutt who came second.
It went viral after it was shared on Reddit by Stock_Hutz.
‘The second place winner could improve on shading. Rookie mistake.’ MooseJoose21
‘The 1st place winner, at a glance, looks like a child’s drawing, but when you look at it a little longer you can tell that an adult drew it.’ ericacrass
‘Yeah, a child wouldn’t draw a dog’s massive cock.’ iagoto
Vox populi, vox diaboli.
Source Reddit u/Stock_Hutz