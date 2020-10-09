People shared their worst possible situation and Gary Lineker’s won hands down

Writer Joel Golby imagined a nightmare scenario and shared it with Twitter …along with a challenge.

THE HORROR!

He added a couple of updates.

Pretty bleak, right? Very 2020-worthy.

People were inspired to respond with their own nightmares.

All truly awful, clearly, but Gary Lineker‘s nightmare was at once the best and the worst – because it was true.

This is what he was talking about. Look away now if you’re of a delicate disposition.

Which goes to show that if you’ve done something for which people will inevitably take the piss – you might as well own it.

