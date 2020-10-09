People shared their worst possible situation and Gary Lineker’s won hands down

Writer Joel Golby imagined a nightmare scenario and shared it with Twitter …along with a challenge.

what's the worst possible situation you could wake up and find yourself in? for me i come to in an anonymous american mansion as one half of a husband and wife tiktok prank couple — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) October 8, 2020

THE HORROR!

He added a couple of updates.

third time this week she's pretended to saw her hand off while chopping an onion. still i am forced to respond with the same extreme panicked gusto. sisyphus can you let me have a go on that rock mate — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) October 8, 2020

starting to doubt everything i do. we're sincerely trying for a baby but after month after month of fake-out pregnancy tests i don't know what is real anymore. i watch my reflection blink back at me. the water from the shower runs charcoal black. the devil lives inside of me — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) October 8, 2020

Pretty bleak, right? Very 2020-worthy.

People were inspired to respond with their own nightmares.

Wake up, 20 missed calls, 15 discord messages, horrendous hangover, PC still on, banned on twitch 😥 https://t.co/vIwbICL0oz — Hayzer (@HayzerSmite) October 8, 2020

Your dog brings you the newspaper and you've been outed as a paedo on the front page. The mob is at your door — Paul Gibbins (@paulgibbins) October 8, 2020

waking up next to boris johnson, who is alive — Luke, an unsettling graveyard orphan (@Beardynoise) October 8, 2020

I wake up as the toilet in the en suite of the Oval Office — Moss (@alxstm) October 8, 2020

All truly awful, clearly, but Gary Lineker‘s nightmare was at once the best and the worst – because it was true.

Play for my country in a World Cup game with hundreds of millions watching and shit myself on the pitch. https://t.co/79rcs6Dneq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 8, 2020

This is what he was talking about. Look away now if you’re of a delicate disposition.

Which goes to show that if you’ve done something for which people will inevitably take the piss – you might as well own it.

I told ‘em straight, “I’ve shit on a pitch once, and if you keep looking at me like that, I’ll do so again. 😬 pic.twitter.com/lY2ikViMb5 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2020

