People love this tale of Paul Heaton’s generosity towards Q magazine after it shut

Long-running music magazine Q published its final issue after 34 years in the summer. And its closure had a rather lovely post-script after the mag’s final editor, Ted Kessler, shared this story about Paul Heaton on Twitter.

Heaton, as you’ll know already, has sold a whole bucketload of records with the Beautiful South and the Housemartins and so on and, anyway, over to Kessler and this story about the magazine’s now aborted awards night it had planned for this year.

We had the Roundhouse booked for two nights for the Q Awards next week. We didn’t have talent sorted when we had to Covid cancel in April, but Nadine Shah was presenting and the two gigs were Liam Gallagher one night, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott the other. — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020

The only award we knew for sure was to Paul Heaton, as we’d heard he’d never won one. Think of all the brilliant songs he’s written for The Housemartins, Beautiful South etc. Millions of records sold. No Q award (or Brit) for his songwriting. So we knew he’d be Classic Songwriter — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020

Then, a few days after Q closed, we got a message from him saying that to thank Q for all the support we’d given him over 35 years, he was going to donate a large sum to thank us in our turmoil. Obviously, I politely declined. — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020

He was insistent. I accepted the donation and shared it amongst over 40 staff and freelancers working for Q at the time, all of whose minds – like mine – were blown. It really was the most amazingly kind, selfless, generous act. For some, it meant a bill could be paid. — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020

We got him that award in the end. Britain’s greatest living pop star. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/7zJ7O3U7RI — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020

Beautifully done! And just a flavour of the love it generated on Twitter today.

It's happy hour again! Thanks for sharing this, and for many lost hours spent reading Q — DT (@Mytweetspeeps) October 9, 2020

Bumped into him at Glastonbury a few years back and he was so nice, a real gent and so fucking talented. Often criminally ignored at award ceremonies. — GAV 🏳️‍🌈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@simsyg) October 9, 2020

I love this. When I was first getting (obsessively) into The Beautiful South, I think I must have read Q's 'Fancy! He's the blooming king of pop!' cover story about 10 times. You always gave him the respect he deserved, and I'm so pleased he continues to be worthy of it — Sophie Bane (@SophieBane) October 9, 2020

That is an amazing story Ted! read the interview with Paul earlier in the year where it was pointed out he had never won an award….I as praying he would get recognised this year…..this story proves you dont need awards when you are a wonderful human being..thanks for sharing — Beatin' Rhythm MCR (@_BeatinRhythm) October 9, 2020

READ MORE

Spare a thought for the person who came second in this dog drawing competition

Source @TedKessler1