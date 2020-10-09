People love this tale of Paul Heaton’s generosity towards Q magazine after it shut

Long-running music magazine Q published its final issue after 34 years in the summer. And its closure had a rather lovely post-script after the mag’s final editor, Ted Kessler, shared this story about Paul Heaton on Twitter.

Heaton, as you’ll know already, has sold a whole bucketload of records with the Beautiful South and the Housemartins and so on and, anyway, over to Kessler and this story about the magazine’s now aborted awards night it had planned for this year.

Beautifully done! And just a flavour of the love it generated on Twitter today.

Source @TedKessler1