The 15 funniest responses to the government’s career advice questionnaire

During an interview this week, Rishi Sunak said that not all jobs could be saved and that some people would have to retrain.

As it was in response to a question about the Arts sector, it was widely reported as being a specific message to the creative industries.

It wasn’t well received, to say the least.

So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive cunts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Editorial Director at Hodder and Stoughton, Melissa Cox, spotted a tool that might help people find a new path – a government-endorsed career advice questionnaire.

Making everyone I know find an alternative government approved career via this assessment https://t.co/FgyaO4TzRm — melissa cox (@mmdotcox) October 7, 2020

It contains statements such as:

I am comfortable telling people what to do. I think I am a competitive person. I enjoy working with other people around me.

These have to be ranked on a scale of ‘Strongly agree’ to ‘Strongly disagree’, then suitable careers are suggested. Theoretically.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

yeah nice one government I'll just go retrain as a smell wizard or a go and touch naked people during a global pandemic cheers pic.twitter.com/UU2Qvufl7K — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 7, 2020

2.

Filling in the new government skills assessment, excited to see my new career options! pic.twitter.com/6ccjwVANPq — sam (@despicable_meme) October 7, 2020

3.

4.

Not impressed with the government's career advisory service. How do they expect me to pay this bills on a salary like this?! pic.twitter.com/FhQk1xrfoJ — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 7, 2020

5.

Me, a journalist, trying the government careers advice website in 2020:

Lock keeper

Airline pilot

Meat process worker Now I’m wondering if there’s still time for me to become a lion tamer. pic.twitter.com/f7JRl08gYI — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 7, 2020

6.

Going through government retraining quiz results pic.twitter.com/tZbA4asXrO — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) October 7, 2020

7.

Did the govt career thing. It’s told me to retrain as an actor! Oh well nevermind. — John Linney in the house (@thejohnlinney) October 8, 2020

8.