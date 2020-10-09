The 15 funniest responses to the government’s career advice questionnaire

During an interview this week, Rishi Sunak said that not all jobs could be saved and that some people would have to retrain.

As it was in response to a question about the Arts sector, it was widely reported as being a specific message to the creative industries.

It wasn’t well received, to say the least.

Editorial Director at Hodder and Stoughton, Melissa Cox, spotted a tool that might help people find a new path – a government-endorsed career advice questionnaire.

It contains statements such as:

I am comfortable telling people what to do.

I think I am a competitive person.

I enjoy working with other people around me.

These have to be ranked on a scale of ‘Strongly agree’ to ‘Strongly disagree’, then suitable careers are suggested. Theoretically.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

