England may have beaten Wales but God Save the Queen was the real loser

On Thursday evening, England played Wales in their first friendly as opponents since 1976, which is – of course – before the players of either team were born.

Due to the current covid rules, no fans were present, which meant that there were no extra voices to drown out join in with this extraordinary rendition of God Save the Queen.

The @England national anthem without a crowd really exposes the bad singers in Southgate's team! SOUND ON!#ENGWAL pic.twitter.com/p1Oi6CjumP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 8, 2020

We’d heard singing wasn’t allowed, so it’s good to see they stuck to the rules.

“National anthem” trended on Twitter for hours, and it wasn’t because there were music executives lining up to offer the squad a recording deal.

Here’s what people were really saying.

As Louis Walsh would say " they made that their own" — spurgle5 (@spurgle5) October 8, 2020

Sounds worse than a school choir!! pic.twitter.com/P2bYWT0hMS — Carl Reader (@CarlReader) October 8, 2020

Jeeez! Don't let Queenie hear that – she'll have a stroke! https://t.co/arjt495w3i — jonestheboat (@jonestheboat) October 8, 2020

GAV reminded us that it wasn’t the worst performance of a national anthem ever, because this surely still takes that top spot.

I think we've found a new worst rendition of a national anthem at a sporting since Roseanne's murdered the US national anthem in San Diego in 1990. #nationalanthem https://t.co/MFr00CT33U pic.twitter.com/MhqqaMpoTl — GAV ️‍ (@simsyg) October 8, 2020

Oh, and the score was 3 – 0 to England.

