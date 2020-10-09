England may have beaten Wales but God Save the Queen was the real loser

On Thursday evening, England played Wales in their first friendly as opponents since 1976, which is – of course – before the players of either team were born.

Due to the current covid rules, no fans were present, which meant that there were no extra voices to drown out join in with this extraordinary rendition of God Save the Queen.

We’d heard singing wasn’t allowed, so it’s good to see they stuck to the rules.

“National anthem” trended on Twitter for hours, and it wasn’t because there were music executives lining up to offer the squad a recording deal.

Here’s what people were really saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

GAV reminded us that it wasn’t the worst performance of a national anthem ever, because this surely still takes that top spot.

Oh, and the score was 3 – 0 to England.

READ MORE

Donald Trump did a John Redwood trying to sing the American national anthem

Source beIN SPORTS Image Screengrab, Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels