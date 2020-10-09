Donald Trump had a message for ‘vulnerable not vulnerable’ older people – only 6 responses you need
We live in worrying times, especially if you are an older person who the entirety of science suggests is more susceptible to Covid-19 than others.
Donald Trump had an only mildly confusing message for these older people and it surely tells you all you need to know. Not about vulnerable people. About Trump.
Trump speaks to senior citizens about COVID: “You’re not vulnerable, but they like to say the vulnerable, but you’re the least vulnerable — but for this one thing you are vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/eyZDRwur1p
— The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020
We hope that clears everything up.
This ain't the meds talkin', folks. https://t.co/JC0YkSYiL2
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 8, 2020
This is why Trump is down by 27 points with seniors https://t.co/7baj7jODuD
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 8, 2020
His brain is a scribble. https://t.co/YrchdjDA50
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 9, 2020
Finally someone brave enough to unpack the whole vulnerable thing. https://t.co/yixbkpMGb6
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) October 8, 2020
Guys, I wrote this for him and I feel the response has been unfair. https://t.co/xVxU4g8avu
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 8, 2020
What's more reassuring than clarity? https://t.co/8lsooyJ0HJ
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 8, 2020
To conclude …
hahahahahaha holy shit HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/mTv0r2zngW
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020
And this.
This guy has the codes to the nukes. https://t.co/iP47vP6qYW
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 9, 2020
