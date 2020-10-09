Donald Trump had a message for ‘vulnerable not vulnerable’ older people – only 6 responses you need

We live in worrying times, especially if you are an older person who the entirety of science suggests is more susceptible to Covid-19 than others.

Donald Trump had an only mildly confusing message for these older people and it surely tells you all you need to know. Not about vulnerable people. About Trump.

We hope that clears everything up.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

This musical remix of Kamala Harris telling Mike Pence he’s got a fly on his head is just brilliantly done

Source Twitter @therecount