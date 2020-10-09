We’ve trawled through Twitter for the funniest things so you don’t have to – the 25 best

The weekend is so close, we can not only smell it and taste it but we keep tripping over it while we’re trying to get to the kettle for a tea break.

Of course, that means it’s time for this – the weekly round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter.

1.

Do you know what really makes me angry? Testosterone, adrenaline, and a deficiency of serotonin. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 4, 2020

2.

every day my dad fills up the dishwasher and every day he asks if I have any glasses in my room and every day I tell him that I don’t wear glasses — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 5, 2020

3.

I don't think we discuss enough how ABSOLUTELY INSANE it is that caterpillars turn into butterflies. This should literally be the leading story on the news every single night. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 3, 2020

4.

I sailed through my driving test. That’s why I failed it ☹️ — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) October 5, 2020

5.

hi! my name’s arabella: i’m a size 4, my parents bought me a house in london fields and here’s my 17 minute video on why YOU need to stop buying fast fashion!!!!!!!!!! — lolly (@lollyadefope) October 6, 2020

6.

Not knowing enough about Greek mythology is my Achilles knee. — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) October 6, 2020

7.

Lambasted (n): sheep born out of wedlock. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 7, 2020

8.

When I am an old woman I shall wear orange

so the grandkids can't write a shit poem about me — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 6, 2020

9.

Lovecraft predicted Limp Bizkit https://t.co/5cBbo2FuHM — 👻 Tobias Harris' Contract 👻 (@tholzerman) October 5, 2020

10.

Smeared lens makes me look like the ghost of your dead wife approving of your new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/VgY6Md0L1C — Spooky Safety Eleanor Morton (@EleanorMorton) October 7, 2020

11.

When people ask me if my other senses have intensified since losing my hearing pic.twitter.com/t8PEQw8FSK — becca 🤟🏻🧏🏼‍♀️🦻🏻 (@beccamals) October 6, 2020

12.