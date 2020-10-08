Trump’s latest video is like an infomercial for snake oil and spray tan – 14 brutally frank reviews

Having returned to the White House on Monday in a blaze of melodrama and posturing, Donald Trump hadn’t been seen for almost two whole days.

Wednesday evening, GMT, saw #WhereIsTrump trend on Twitter.

As if by magic, he appeared in a fairly long – almost five minutes – video, extolling the virtues of “Regeneron” – his name for the experimental drug he was given.

Here he is in full infomercial mode.

To be clear, it’s not a cure and the doctors don’t yet know how well Trump really is, since he’s still on his course of various treatments.

Another thing a lot of people noticed about the video was the extraordinary amount of fake tan the President was sporting – even by his usual trowelled-on standards.

There was a lot to unpick. Luckily, Twitter was ready, willing and more than able to do it.

