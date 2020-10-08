Trump’s latest video is like an infomercial for snake oil and spray tan – 14 brutally frank reviews

Having returned to the White House on Monday in a blaze of melodrama and posturing, Donald Trump hadn’t been seen for almost two whole days.

Wednesday evening, GMT, saw #WhereIsTrump trend on Twitter.

As if by magic, he appeared in a fairly long – almost five minutes – video, extolling the virtues of “Regeneron” – his name for the experimental drug he was given.

I only got through a minute of this. It is rambling and incoherent. For starters, Trump thinks the drug cocktail he was given is named Regeneron. There is no drug called “Regeneron”. That’s the name of the drug company. It’s like saying “They injected some Pfizer into me!” https://t.co/PSfovs8ASP — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 7, 2020

Here he is in full infomercial mode.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

To be clear, it’s not a cure and the doctors don’t yet know how well Trump really is, since he’s still on his course of various treatments.

A MESSAGE FROM SOME DRUG-ADDLED SUPERSPREADING LUNATIC — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2020

Another thing a lot of people noticed about the video was the extraordinary amount of fake tan the President was sporting – even by his usual trowelled-on standards.

Since getting sick with the virus, President Trump’s makeup has been more dramatic than usual, as if he’s trying to appear healthier with a darker shade of foundation or bronzer. Notice the stark contrast between his face and his ears and hands. pic.twitter.com/ab1CLIVVkh — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 7, 2020

There was a lot to unpick. Luckily, Twitter was ready, willing and more than able to do it.

1.

"Hi, I'm Troy McClure. You might remember me from such films as Old Man Wheezy On The Balcony and Whoops, Coronapocalypse!" pic.twitter.com/aAfYTp0Fvy — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) October 7, 2020

2.

I mean fucking hell he looks like a oopma loopma that would offer to sing at funerals for coke https://t.co/R6iXqbSkA8 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 7, 2020

3.

Trump calls his coronavirus infection a “blessing from God”? Funny, that’s exactly what I was calling it… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 7, 2020

4.

With the sound off you look like you’re selling funeral plans — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2020

5.

🎶I’d walk a million miles

For one of your smiles,

My Mammy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/UDsLoZ73uy — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 7, 2020

6.

Trump looking like your 11 year old sister who got a hold of your make up bag and watched a YouTube video on contouring. pic.twitter.com/WIF0SimuQm — Louise Stewart (@LouiseStewart) October 7, 2020

7.